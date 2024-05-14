Kanye West‘s wife Bianca Censori is “freaking out” over the recovering porn addict’s bizarre plans to launch his own adult entertainment studio because she’s convinced he wants her to perform in the films, sources exclusively tell In Touch.

“She’s freaking out, and with good reason,” says an insider. “He’s been strutting her around and dressing her like she’s a porn star — and now she knows why!”

Insiders say the rapper’s intent to launch an X-rated studio with Stormy Daniels‘ ex Mike Moz may be the last straw for his marriage to Bianca. The Australian architect and model, 29, wed the 46-year-old artist — who legally changed his name to Ye — in late 2022, but our sources reveal the pair are hitting a rough patch thanks to his latest venture.

“Bianca went along with him parading her around like she was in some kind of freaky fashion show because she thought it could turn her into a star, but skin flicks are beyond the pale,” says the source.

Ye’s grand plan is said to be focused on eclipsing the notorious porn tape that launched ex-wife Kim Kardashian‘s career with an X-rated blockbuster starring Bianca.

Adult entertainment industry insider Kevin Blatt recently predicted Ye’s porn peddling would put the marriage on a “crash course for divorce” — and our source agrees, saying, “Kanye’s hell-bent on making Bianca his porn screen queen, but she wants no part of it.”

Adds the insider, “She’s already gotten all the notoriety she needs from him, and her friends say she’s ready to walk.”