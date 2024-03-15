Kanye West revealed an awkward conversation with Nicki Minaj’s ex-boyfriend, Safaree Samuels, where he asked if he thought the “Pink Friday” rapper would agree to a threesome with him and his then-girlfriend, Amber Rose.

During a conversation with Big Boy TV, Kanye, 46, opened up about working with Safaree, 42, for his 2010 My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy album and being unaware of his romantic relationship with the New York native.

“We didn’t really know they was together … I’m like ‘Yo Safaree, You think Nicki will let me and Amber hit? Like she said?’ This her man,” Kanye recalled during the Friday, March 15, interview. “You’ve got to make these raps true.”

Kanye was hinting at his 2010 collaboration, “Monster,” with the “Super Bass” artist, where she rapped, “I think me, you and Amber should ménage Friday.”

In the comment section, Nicki’s ex-boyfriend confirmed the conversation with the Runaway rapper indeed took place. “Yeah that happened,” Safaree wrote under the post shared by Hollywood Unlocked, adding laughing emojis.

The Yeezy founder dated Amber, 40, from 2008 to 2010 — the same year he released his Grammy-winning My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy, which was inspired by their breakup.

“It’s a great part of history and it’s a great part of hip-hop, and I’m happy to be a part of it, but that time was not a great time for me,” the model said of their split in 2017 to People. “I’m famous, and I’m broke. I can’t date anyone else. I can’t say anything on the Internet because Kanye has such a voice. If I was going to kill myself, I would have done it during those times.”

Following their messy breakup, Kanye sparked his infamous relationship with Kim Kardashian in 2012, and by December of that year, the pair were expecting their first child, North West. His split with Amber continued to get messier when he told The Breakfast Club in 2015 that he “had to take 30 showers” before he got with the SKIMS founder.

“She’s just soakin’ in the moment. If Kim had dated me when I first wanted to be with her, there wouldn’t be an Amber Rose,” he explained in the interview. “It’s very hard for a woman to want to be with someone that’s with Amber Rose.”

After her relationship with Kanye, Amber married rapper Wiz Khalifa in 2013. The pair welcomed the son Sebastian Taylor Thomas later that year.

After their 2016 split, Amber dated Alexander “AE” Edwards for three years. Their relationship ended in 2021 when she accused him of cheating on her with at least 12 different people.