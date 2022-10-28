Why did Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen file for divorce and break up? Fans’ hearts were broken after the now-former couple announced their split on Friday, October 28, after 13 years of marriage.

Keep reading to find out the reason behind Tom and Gisele’s divorce.

Why Did Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen Divorce?

On October 28, the NFL quarterback and the Brazilian model shared statements via their respective Instagram Stories, revealing that they were divorcing.

“In recent days, my wife and I finalized our divorce from one another after 13 years of marriage,” Tom wrote in his statement. “We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together. … We arrive at this decision to end our marriage after much consideration. Doing so is, of course, painful and difficult like it is for many people who go through the same thing every day around the world.”

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers player then spoke about their kids, Vivian Lake and Benjamin Rein. Tom also shares son Jack with ex Bridget Moynahan.

Shutterstock

“We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world every way,” Tom continued, vowing that he and Gisele will “work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve.”

Despite their split, the athlete noted that he and the runway beauty “wish only the best for each other as we pursue whatever new chapters in our lives that are yet to be written.”

For her part, Gisele explained that they had “grown apart” and that the choice wasn’t “easy.”

“I feel blessed for the time we had together and only wish the best for Tom always,” she added, also noting that she and Tom “amicably finalized [their] divorce.”

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen Faced Split Rumors Before

Prior to their divorce announcement, the fan-favorite duo had sparked split speculation over the summer of 2022. On October 4, a source told In Touch that they had already found divorce attorneys and were “living apart” at the time.

Rumors about Tom and Gisele’s marriage being on the rocks began after the former New England Patriots team member unretired from the sport. While he initially announced he was leaving his present team in a February statement, Tom retracted his decision just six weeks later and confirmed he wasn’t leaving.

Since then, fans speculated that Gisele and Tom were becoming more distant from each other, as they were often spotted apart, and Gisele was seen without her wedding ring as well.

On October 7, a source exclusively told Life & Style that the former Victoria’s Secret Angel felt that her marriage had “hit a wall” and they “[hadn’t] been living together for two months” by that point.

What Did Gisele Say About Her Marriage to Tom?

In Elle’s October 2022 issue, Gisele hinted that there may have been trouble in paradise for the couple because of Tom’s athletic career.

“Obviously, I have my concerns — this is a very violent sport, and I have my children, and I would like him to be more present,” she told the outlet. “I have definitely had those conversations with him over and over again. But ultimately, I feel that everybody has to make a decision that works for [them]. He needs to follow his joy, too.”