Gwyneth Paltrow is currently on trial after she was sued by a man named Terry Sanderson for allegedly causing substantial injuries during a skiing incident. Keep scrolling to learn about the case, updates on the trial and more.

Why Is Gwyneth Paltrow ​on Trial?

In 2019, Sanderson sued Paltrow and claimed he sustained significant injuries after she allegedly knocked him over while skiing. The incident took place on a beginner-level ski course at Deer Valley Resort in Park City, Utah, on February 26, 2016.

Sanderson is suing the Politician actress for more than $300,000 in damages, according to legal documents obtained by ​In Touch. He originally asked for $3.1 million in damages. ​However, several of his claims were dropped by the court during a 2022 hearing.

He claimed that he sustained “a brain injury, four broken ribs and other serious injuries” following the incident. Additionally, Sanderson alleged that Paltrow was “out of control” while skiing.

Following the incident, the Shakespeare in Love actress allegedly skied away without trying to get help for Sanderson. The paperwork also notes that the Deer Valley Resort staff allegedly blamed him for the ​collision in a filed incident report.

Paltrow filed a countersuit against Sanderson. She is seeking $1 in symbolic damages, as well as attorney fees.

When Is Gwyneth Paltrow’s Trial Taking Place?

The trial began on Tuesday, March 21, in Park City. It is expected to last approximately two weeks and will be live streamed by several outlets on YouTube.

Who Is Set to Testify During Gwyneth Paltrow’s Trial?

During her lawyer’s opening statements on March 21, it was revealed that Paltrow’s husband, Brad Falchuk, and her children – Apple Martin and Moses Martin – will take the stand to testify.

What Has Gwyneth Paltrow Said About the Case?

In her amended complaint, Paltrow alleged that Sanderson “admits he does not remember what happened” and that “Ms. Paltrow remembers what happened very clearly.” Additionally, she claimed that Sanderson “plowed into her back” while she was on the slope with her family.

Brian To/Shutterstock

She allegedly “sustained a full ‘body blow'” and “was angry” with Sanderson following the collision.

Paltrow added that “she seeks damages in the amount of $1 for the economic and non-economic damages caused by these injuries, plus her cost and attorneys’ fees to defend this meritless claim” because her “injuries were relatively minor.”