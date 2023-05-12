What Happened to Jamie Foxx? Updates Following ‘Medical Complication’

Singer and actor Jamie Foxx suffered a “medical complication” on April 11, 2023. While little information was provided at the time, the Dreamgirls star is said to be “recuperating.” Keep reading to find out what happened to Foxx, plus the latest updates on his health.

What Happened to Jamie Foxx?

The “Blame It” artist’s eldest daughter took to social media in April 2023 to alert her father’s fans of a medical emergency he had suffered.

“We wanted to share that my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday,” Corinne Foxx wrote via Instagram on April 12. “Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery. We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers.”

What Is Jamie Foxx’s Illness?

While Corinne’s statement remained vague on his condition and the nature of his “complication,” the Texas native’s famous friends have periodically been keeping fans informed of his recovery.

During his Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony on April 20, comedian Martin Lawrence told Extra that his longtime pal was “doing better.”

“My prayers go out for him every night and just wishing the best for him, one of the best that we got in Hollywood,” he said. “Not only one of the best entertainers but a good person.”

Three days later, Nick Cannon – who will be temporarily stepping in to host Foxx’s musical game show, Beat Shazam – claimed to be given Foxx’s “blessing” to share an update.

“I can’t really say what it is, but it’ll be out there soon,” he told Entertainment Tonight. “He’s awake. They say he’s alert, so we love it. That’s family right there.”

Tiffany Haddish told the outlet later that week that her friend was “doing well.”

“We have a lot of mutual friends that are keeping me updated,” she said. “I’ve been praying really hard for him. I love that man a lot. That’s my big bro.”

Three weeks after his medical emergency, a message was shared via Foxx’s Instagram on May 3 which read, “Appreciate all the love!!! Feeling blessed.”

How Is Jamie Foxx Doing Today?

The Horrible Bosses star’s eldest daughter – whom he shares with ex Connie Kline – took to social media to shut down reports that her family was “preparing for the worst.”

Courtesy of Corinne Foxx/Instagram

“Update from the family,” the 29-year-old shared via Instagram on Friday, May 12. “Sad to see how the media runs wild. My Dad has been out of the hospital for weeks, recuperating.”

She went on to say that the Academy Award winner was “playing pickleball yesterday.”

“Thanks for everyone’s prayers and support,” she added. “We have an exciting work announcement coming next week too!”

Representatives for Jamie Foxx directed In Touch to Corinne’s post for the latest update about her father’s health.