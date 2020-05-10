She has his heart! Ben Affleck and his girlfriend, Ana de Armas, have been spotted wearing matching necklaces with half heart pendants — and it seems like the gold jewelry is a symbol of their love for each other.

Ben, 47, was first spotted wearing his necklace while out and about in Los Angeles on Friday, May 8. Ana, 32, was seen wearing hers while out for a walk with the Justice League star in the city on April 16.

P&P / MEGA; Broadimage/Shutterstock

It seems like the heart-shaped necklaces are a sign that the couple’s relationship is getting a little more serious. Ben met the brunette beauty in November 2019 on the set of their upcoming film, Deep Water. It didn’t take long for sparks to start flying between them.

“They’re playing a couple on the film, a husband and wife with some very dark secrets, and their chemistry is off the charts. They’ve become very close,” a source exclusively revealed to In Touch at the time. “Ben loves that she’s originally from Cuba, he can’t get enough of her culture, and he loves her accent. Ana was a fan of Ben’s work, she had no idea how smart, engaging and handsome he was in person. She’s definitely smitten, and so is he.”

Ben and the Knives Out actress went public with their romance in March, after they were spotted during a cozy date night while traveling together in her native Cuba. After that, they jetted off for a sexy couples’ getaway in Costa Rica. They returned to L.A. in the middle of March and the couple continued to go out on dates around town. When the country began to shelter-in-place amid the global coronavirus pandemic, the Good Will Hunting alum started to quarantine with his new lady love.

“Self-isolating together has brought Ben and Ana closer together,” an insider exclusively revealed to In Touch on March 25. “They’re crazy about each other!”

During the pandemic, Ben has been able to juggle his time between the Blade Runner 2049 actress and his three children — Violet, 14, Seraphina, 11 and Samuel, 8 — whom he shares with ex-wife Jennifer Garner. The Argo alum is “holding off” on introducing his kids to Ana “until the timing is right,” the source added.