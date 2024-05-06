tom brady slams kanye while mocking kim kardashian at roast

Kanye West was the punchline in Tom Brady’s joke about Kim Kardashian at The Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady. After getting roasted by Kim and several others at the live Sunday, May 5, event, the star quarterback took the stage to return the favor.

“I know Kim was terrified to be here tonight,” Tom, 46, said. “Not because of this. But because her kids are at home with their dad.” The cameras panned to Kim, 43, in the audience, and while she wasn’t audibly laughing, she seemed to take the joke in stride.

Kim and Ye, 46, share four children. She filed for divorce from the rapper in February 2021 after less than seven years of marriage. The split was finalized in November 2022. Meanwhile, the Skims founder was briefly romantically linked to Tom in May 2023, which she addressed while roasting him during the Netflix special.

Getty

“I wasn’t going to come tonight, but since I’m not here as Tom’s date, there’s still a good chance I might,” Kim began. “Speaking of Tom and I dating, I know there were some rumors that we were. And I’d never said if we did or not. I’d just release the tape.”

Before the reality star was able to begin her segment, the crowd loudly booed her when she first took the stage. The chants were so loud that Kim couldn’t even begin speaking without host Kevin Hart stepping in to calm the audience down.

Once she got going, Kim also poked fun at her former stepdad, Caitlyn Jenner, while continuing to discuss rumors that she dated Tom. “I do know it would never work out [with us],” she said. “An ex-athlete. High cheekbones. Silky hair. You remind me too much of my stepdad now. Part of me thinks you would want to undress me just to try on my clothes.”

She also referenced her dad, Robert Kardashian, being an attorney for O.J. Simpson during the latter’s 1994 murder trial. “Honestly, it’s hard for me to watch people roast [Tom], but I think enough of my family members have helped defend former football players,” the Hulu star joked.

Kim and Tom were linked when she was rumored to be looking for a vacation home in the same Bahamian community where the former NFL star has a residence. However, after the dating reports surfaced, multiple outlets confirmed that there was nothing romantic going on between them.

Following the rumors, Kim began dating Odell Beckham Jr. at the end of summer 2023. They kept their relationship extremely low-key and split in March. Meanwhile, Tom dated Irina Shayk for a brief period in the fall of 2023.