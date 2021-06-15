Alex Rodriguez is still coming to terms with his split from ex-fiancée Jennifer Lopez and the new photos of her kissing Ben Affleck at dinner “bother” the former MLB player, an insider exclusively tells In Touch.

“He thinks Ben and Jen love the publicity they’re getting,” the insider close to A-Rod, 45, says. “He can’t help [but have emotions over it]. That’s the girl he was supposed to marry. It hurts seeing Jen all over another guy like that.”

The Hustlers actress, 51, was joined by her on-again beau, 48, for a family meal at Nobu in Malibu to celebrate the birthday of J. Lo’s sister Linda Lopez on Sunday, June 13. Jennifer’s 13-year-old twins, Max and Emme, shared with ex Marc Anthony, were also there for the outing. In photos obtained by Page Six, Bennifer packed on major PDA and shared several loving kisses at the table, confirming they are officially back together 17 years after their breakup in 2004.

Ben and Jennifer have been spotted together on several occasions since the Gone Girl star was first photographed visiting her again in late April. Just two weeks before they sparked romance rumors, A-Rod and Jennifer announced their split and noted they would remain friends despite calling off their engagement after four years together.

“[Alex] was holding out hope that Jen would take him back,” another source previously told In Touch. “But, according to some of Jen’s pals, that ship has sailed. She tried to reconcile with Alex, and she just couldn’t make it work. She’s not looking back; Alex is definitely in her rearview mirror.”

As for how Alex is moving forward, the former shortstop has been diving into self-care by hitting the gym and spending time with his loved ones. A-Rod is also giving dating another chance and is back “on the prowl” following his breakup from Jennifer, a third insider exclusively told In Touch. “Not only has he slid into Belinda Russell’s DMs [direct messages] since splitting from J. Lo, but he’s also been hitting up stunning models and actresses in Los Angeles and Miami.”

Even with his new dating prospects, Alex’s relationship status change appears to be an adjustment for him, considering the New York native was spotted looking glum while eating alone in the Big Apple at Bar Pitti on Saturday, June 5. Days later, he reunited with his ex-wife, Cynthia Scurtis, for a workout on Saturday, June 12, and gushed over her being a “world class mommy” to their kids 16-year-old daughter Natasha and 13-year-old Ella. The exes were married from 2002 to 2008.