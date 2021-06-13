Friendly exes! Alex Rodriguez reunited with his ex-wife, Cynthia Scurtis, for a workout two months after his split from ex-fiancée Jennifer Lopez.

“Cynthia is a world class mommy to our girls … wrapping ice though?!?!?! LOL,” A-Rod, 45, captioned a snap via Instagram Story on Saturday, June 12. In the photo, Cynthia, 48, could be seen helping him wrap ice around his knee at the gym. In a separate photo, the former baseball player wrapped his arms around the mother of his children as they posed for a picture with another gym-goer.

Courtesy of Alex Rodriguez/Instagram

Alex and Cynthia were married from 2002 to 2008. During their marriage, they welcomed 16-year-old daughter Natasha and 13-year-old Ella. The Florida native filed for divorce in July 2008 and it was finalized just two months later.

The former New York Yankee’s reunion with his ex comes two months after his split from J. Lo, 51. The couple was together from 2017 and they were engaged by 2019, but they hit a rough patch and never made it down the aisle. They announced their breakup and called off their engagement in April.

“We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so,” they wrote in a joint statement at the time. “We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects. We wish the best for each other and one another’s children. Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support.”

Shortly after their breakup, the “On the Floor” singer moved on with her ex-fiancé, Ben Affleck. The former MLB star was “heartbroken” at first by Jen moving on so quickly, an insider revealed to In Touch in May, because he was “holding out hope” that they would reconcile.

But A-Rod wasn’t down for too long and just weeks later, a source told In Touch he was “on the prowl” and looking for someone new. “Not only has he slid into Belinda Russell’s DMs [direct messages] since splitting from J. Lo, but he‘s also been hitting up stunning models and actresses in Los Angeles and Miami.”