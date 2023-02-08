A Full Boat! Find Out Which ‘Below Deck’ Stars Are Pregnant or Have Started Families Since TV Fame

Yachties usually enter the season on Below Deck with no ties, but that’s not always how it ends. While some find themselves in full-blown boat-mances, some go on to start families after their time on the show. So which Below Deck stars have welcomed kids since finding reality TV fame or are pregnant now?

Kate Chastain, one of the franchise’s most memorable chief stewardesses for six seasons, announced she was expecting her first child in December 2022.

“I think being a Chief Stu really trained me for it,” the Florida native told host Andy Cohen during a surprise visit on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen hours after the initial news broke. The Bravocelebrity joked that the first skill she planned to teach her child was “dishes.”

Meanwhile, the spinoff Below Deck Sailing Yacht brought the first baby of the franchise that was created while the crew was *still* on charter.

Dani Soares and Jean-Luc Cerza-Lanaux met on season 2, which aired in 2021. While the couple shared a whirlwind romance all season, with Dani mending her broken heart with the tall deckhand that was eight years her junior. However, at the reunion, Dani revealed she was pregnant and her former costar was the father.

“Let’s put it this way. This baby was made during the season while we had cameras 24/7 with us and I only slept with one guy,” the Brazil native explained during the June 2021 episode. “He hasn’t supported me at all in any way. He thinks it is not his child and he doesn’t want to have anything to do with it.”

In his own separate appearance on the special, the North Carolina native explained that he wanted a DNA test to confirm the paternity before stepping in as a father.

“Though you may not want anything to do with me because of me asking you for a paternity test, that’s something that I can get over. But what I can’t get over if this is my child is not being there for her,” he told Andy Cohen. “Dani, what we had on the show for me was real. I don’t care what anybody says, even now that we’re going through what we are going through. What I felt for you, and the time that we had, was genuine.”

Keep reading to find out which Below Deck stars are pregnant and growing their families.