All in the family! The season 2 trailer for Winter House debuted on September 15, and features some familiar faces from other beloved Bravo reality shows, including Vanderpump Rules and Southern Charm. Read on for everything we know so far about the upcoming season, including the cast, premiere date, and more.

What Is ‘Winter House’?

Winter House is a spinoff of the hit Bravo reality series, Summer House, in which a group of close-knit friends rent a house together in the Hamptons each summer.

Like Summer House, Winter House finds a group of friends sharing a place together, but instead of the Hamptons, the Bravo stars stay in a house in Stowe, Vermont.

Who Is on the ‘Winter House’ Season 2 Cast?

Fans can expect to see nearly all of the cast from season 1 return for the show’s sophomore season, including Amanda Batula, Jason Cameron, Craig Conover, Kyle Cooke, Paige DeSorbo, Luke Gulbranson, Austen Kroll and Ciara Miller.

Additionally, newly engaged Summer House stars Carl Radke and Lindsay Hubbard will make cameos during the new season, as will Vanderpump Rules stars Tom Schwartz and Tom Sandoval.

Bravo/CBS

Newcomers include Craig’s college buddy, Kory Keefer, and Jason’s friend, Jessica Stocker. Rounding out the cast is Rachel Clarke, who was first introduced to a few of the Summer House cast members when she saved Kyle and Amanda’s wedding with floral arrangements after their florist fell through shortly before they tied the knot last September.

Though they appeared during the show’s inaugural season, it seems that Julia McGuire, Andrea Denver and Gabrielle Kniery won’t be returning for the forthcoming installment.

‘Winter House’ Season 2 Trailer

The season 2 cast of Winter House certainly does not skimp on the partying – or drama! The newly dropped trailer opens with Sandoval, 39, playing acoustic guitar for Schwartz, also 39, singing the unofficial anthem of the crew’s winter vacay: “We’re in Vermont … Gonna drink some beers, maybe make some bad decisions with our double visions.”

The trailer also shows the group participating in winter activities, including skiing, snowboarding, tubing, snowball fights, ice skating and of course, drinking games – in which Paige, 29, crashes face first into a table while running down a snowy hill.

Drama between Austen, 35, and Ciara, 26 – who had a fling during season 1 of Winter House – heats up, while Jason, 35 hopes to address some “unresolved conversations” between him and Lindsay, 36.

The pair first hooked up during season 1 of the show and continued to date afterward. Lindsay and Jason suffered a pregnancy loss during their relationship, which the Hubb House PR founder opened up about during an episode of Summer House.

Additionally, rumors run rampant through the house about Lindsay and Austen amid her and Carl’s newfound relationship, while Kyle, 40, and Amanda, 31, bask in newlywed bliss.

It also seems as though Schwartz will briefly address his relationship with now-ex Katie Maloney at some point during the season. He and Katie, 35, announced their separation in March after 12 years together.

When Is the ‘Winter House’ Season 2 Release Date?

Season 2 of Winter House premieres on Bravo on Thursday, October 13, at 9 p.m. ET.