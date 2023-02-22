After being missing in action for the majority of Below Deck season 10, Captain Lee Rosbach is finally returning to the helm of the St. David. Keep reading for details on when Lee will appear on the show again.

When Is Captain Lee Returning to ‘Below Deck’ Season 10?

The “Stud of the Sea” will make his return appearance on the Monday, February 27, 2023, episode of the show. The prior week’s episode concluded with him calling Captain Sandy Yawn to tell her he had been medically cleared to return to St. Lucia and resume his duties and would be arriving the following day. Sandy told him he would be returning to a slimmed down but more smoothly running crew than when he left the boat. Lee will have at least two more charters as captain before the season ends.

“OK, I’ll be back next week, can’t wait to get back, feels good, no, feels great … Your outpouring of support is amazing, thank you so very much. I am touched,” Lee told fans in a tweet after the episode aired. In a sneak peek for the February 27 episode, he joyfully said in a confessional, “I feel like I’m back where I belong. It’s like riding a bike … but it’s a big bike,” of the 196-foot luxury motor yacht.

Why Did Captain Lee Leave Below Deck Season 10?

The skipper was suffering from mobility and nerve issues during the premiere episode that worsened as the charter season progressed. He was forced to use crutches or a cane and was rarely able to leave the yacht’s bridge or his cabin. Lee finally decided that he couldn’t properly oversee his interior and exterior crews as a result of being immobile.

“My injury, it’s getting worse. The left side of my body, I don’t feel anything,” he said in a confessional in the December 12, 2022, episode of the show. “I expected a lot more progress than I’m experiencing, and the most frustrating part about it is, I can’t do a goddamn thing about it, and it’s hard,” he continued.

“One of my biggest problems now is I’m not able to observe,” Lee said in a confessional about his decision to leave his duties, adding, “I don’t know who’s doing what, it’s my job. I owe it to my crew to do right by them. They expect that out of me. There comes a point if a captain is really being objective, he should be putting the best interests of his crew first.”

With Lee heading to Florida to seek medical treatment, he was replaced by Below Deck Med‘s Captain Sandy.

Henry Lamb/Photowire/BEI/Shutterstock

Why Did Captain Sandy Fire Members of Captain Lee’s Crew?

Even though she was only the temporary skipper, Sandy had no qualms about letting go members of Lee’s staff. She started by cutting loose stew Camille Lamb after she repeatedly failed to perform required tasks and showed little interest in the requirements of her position, despite Sandy giving her extensive pep talks on how to improve her performance and attitude.

Sandy was far less forgiving of second stew Alissa Humber. Though she and Camille clashed while working together, Alissa seemed more emboldened once her nemesis was off the ship. Unbeknownst to the Florida native, Sandy heard Alissa gossip about her boss on several occasions, including how she seemingly favored the deck crew at the expense of the interior team. After a meeting about her attitude, Sandy had enough and let Alissa go without warning less than two hours before a charter was about to get underway.

What Was Captain Lee’s Reaction to Captain Sandy Firing His Crew Members?

Lee was livid that Sandy didn’t give him the courtesy of calling to let him know she was firing Camille. “Had I been replacing Captain Sandy on her boat temporarily and felt the necessity to fire one of her crew, I would have called her first to let her know what I was doing and why,” Lee tweeted on January 23, 2023. He added that he agreed with her decision, “just not how she went about it.” Lee also said Sandy “lacked in procedure and respect” by firing a member of his crew without telling him first.

Is Captain Lee Returning for Season 11 of ‘Below Deck’?

Sadly for fans, the final episodes of season 10 will be the last time the beloved “Boat Daddy” will be starring on the show he’s been with since the very beginning. Lee is stepping down from the Bravo hit and Below Deck Adventure‘s Captain Kerry Titheradge is set to replace him for season 11.