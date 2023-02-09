Called out. Below Deck Mediterranean alum Hannah Ferrier threw shade at Captain Sandy Yawn amid their ongoing feud.

During the Monday, February 6, episode of Below Deck, fans took to social media to question the way Sandy, 57, interacted with the interior team compared to her time on Below Deck Med.

“I’m confused why Captain Sandy isn’t more critical of the table decor this season?” one Twitter user wrote. The post was referencing Sandy’s past criticism of Hannah’s performance when she was chief stew.

Hannah, 36, shared her thoughts by responding, “Because it’s not me.”

Fans will remember that Hannah and Sandy’s drama was the reason that the Australia native left the Bravo show in 2020.

While the duo experienced many ups and downs during their time as coworkers, their dynamic went downhill when bosun Malia White told Sandy that Hannah had Valium and a CBD vape pen in her cabin. Hannah claimed that she had a prescription for the medication and used it to calm her anxiety, though Sandy still fired her from the boat.

“One day she kind of loves me, the next day she hates me,” Hannah exclusively told In Touch about her dynamic with the Be the Calm or Be the Storm author in June 2020, which took place before she left the show. “I think there comes a stage where I think even … I’ve seen the comments on social media that it’s just like, either just work with her or don’t work with her. It’s almost like cruel me going back season after season to listen to how bad I am and how she should fire me and all of this stuff.”

The mother of one then argued that Sandy should cut her from the crew if their relationship was getting in the way of their work. “Because if you really can’t work with me to that level, then … it just gets to the stage where it’s a little bit like I’m such a strong person, but it does get to a little bit to the stage where you just feel a little bit bullied,” the former reality star noted.

It appears that Hannah and Sandy were on the same page, as the captain defended her decision to fire Hannah in September 2021. “When the trust level is broken for me as a captain, I’m not taking anybody to sea,” she told Us Weekly at the time. “People [tried] to take my license over the years, really, because of things that happen [with the] crew.”