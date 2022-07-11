Malia White took a pass on returning for a third-straight season as the bosun on Bravo’s Below Deck Mediterranean, as season 7 premieres on Monday, July 11 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. Despite her famously close relationship with Captain Sandy Yawn, several factors figured into Malia’s decision not to lead the deck crew as the super yacht Home cruises around Malta.

Malia had explained that she wanted to expand her career horizons on a June 2, 2022, appearance on Brandi Glanville‘s “Unfiltered” podcast. “I was recently in a really bad scooter accident, and I’m trying to upgrade so I’m not just a bosun anymore. I want to try and become an officer,” she explained.

Captain Sandy confirmed that Malia got her wish when welcoming season 7 bosun Raygan in a clip from the show’s premiere. In a voice-over, she explained, “It would have been great to have Malia back, but right now she’s chief officer on another vessel.” Sandy went on to add about Raygan, “To be able to give this opportunity to a female on deck is incredible, because someone gave me that opportunity. So, I want to be able to extend that forward.”

Courtesy of Malia White/Instagram

Malia first appeared on the franchise hit on season 2 as a deckhand and it led her down a new career path. In an April 30, 2020, Instagram post announcing her return to the show in a much higher position, she wrote, “Yes, I’m back as bosun! My life changed after my first season on Below Deck. I left my office job [and] pursued a career in yachting.”

“I’ve grown up, learned [and] accomplished a lot these past few years and I’m excited to share my journey from deckhand to bosun. Hopefully inspiring anyone else who wants to make a change in their life!” she added.

Season 5 saw Malia controversially turn in longtime chief stew Hannah Ferrier to Captain Sandy for having undeclared valium medication, albeit with a prescription, along with a CBD vape pen, causing Sandy to fire Hannah. The departure of the fan-favorite gained Malia some enemies among viewers for how she handled the situation, instead of talking to Hannah directly about her medication.

Malia redeemed herself in season 6, gaining the respect of her deck team and continuing to impress Captain Sandy, who had served as her mentor. Now, she’s moved beyond the bosun position in her goal of one day captaining her own vessel.