Becky G, whose real name is Rebbeca Marie Gomez, first gained popularity from covering popular songs on YouTube in 2011. Now, she’s a bonafide A-lister with a seriously impressive net worth that’s higher than you might think! Keep reading for details about how the singer makes money.

What Is Becky G’s Net Worth?

As of publication, Becky G’s net worth is estimated to be a whopping $17 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Becky G Is a Successful Singer

It’s no secret that Becky G is one of the most popular singers of her generation. She released her debut EP, Play It Again, in 2013, and has since released two full-length Latin albums: Mala Santa (2019) and Esquemas (2022).

“The first album I ever bought was Christina Aguilera’s, and I remember it was dual sided,” she told Today in October 2022. “On one side, English, and I would flip it over, and it was the same songs, but in Spanish. And I was like, ‘That’s what I want to do one day.’”

In addition to being a multifaceted artist, the California native has also collaborated with some of the biggest names in the business over the years, including will.i.am, Cher Lloyd, Cody Simpson, J Balvin and Bad Bunny.

Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

Becky G has also been nominated for countless awards and took home two American Music Awards for Favorite Female Artist – Latin in 2020 and 2021, and in 2023, she was honored with the Impact Award at Billboard Women in Music.

What TV Shows and Movies Has Becky G Starred On?

Not only is Becky G an uber-talented singer, but she’s also an accomplished actress. Though she appeared in the TV movie La estación de la Calle Olvera in 2008, she made her big screen debut in 2017’s Power Rangers as Trini, the Yellow Ranger and voiced Chloe in the animated film Gnome Alone that same year. She also starred in Good Mourning opposite Machine Gun Kelly, Mod Sun, Gata, Dove Cameron, Megan Fox, Whitney Cummings, Pete Davidson and more.

Becky G Has a Beauty Brand

The singer and actress launched her cruelty-free, vegan-friendly beauty brand, Treslúce Beauty by Becky G, in June 2021.

“Treslúce is the proudest thing I’ve done yet,” she told Teen Vogue that same month. “It’s done with so much love! I could’ve named it Becky G Cosmetics, but I didn’t because it’s not about slapping my name on something and getting my bag, and that’s it. Treslúce is more ‘we’ than ‘me.’ It’s really about creating spaces in the beauty industry that elevate our voices and that elevate our stories.”