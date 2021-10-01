It’s no secret that Kylie Jenner is one of the most successful businesspeople in Hollywood. After all, at just 24 years old, the former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has an estimated net worth of $700 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Moreover, Kylie has four popular brands under her belt: Kylie Cosmetics, Kylie Skin, Kylie Swim and Kylie Baby.

That said, not all of her products have received high praise from customers over the years. In fact, the E! alum is no stranger to a bad review … or two. Take Kylie Swim, for example. The California native launched her swimsuit empire in September 2021 and almost immediately after the first buyers received their orders, they took to social media to drag the line.

“The whole swimsuit is see-through. I don’t understand. Once I move, everything’s gonna be out. I would never wear this in public,” YouTuber Laura Lee, who has over 500,000 followers on TikTok alone, said on the video-sharing app. “They are the most unpractical swimsuits you could buy.”

Jessica Anderson, who founded the swimwear line 93 Play Street, offered her perspective as a business owner. “I am completely and totally disappointed that this is completely see-through. I’ve seen behind the scenes of what it takes to produce swimwear, and the fact that no one caught this blows my mind. For me, it comes down to lack of integrity as a business owner and an entrepreneur,” she explained via TikTok. “The fact that they gave this the thumbs up is really concerning to me.”

Unfortunately for Kylie, the criticism wasn’t exclusive to TikTok. Plenty of users also dragged Kylie Swim on Twitter. “It baffles me how people like Kylie can literally have a bajillion dollars for a business and the products still be lackluster. It has me thinking is she truly hands-on or just starting things for fun? I don’t even know,” one person tweeted. “Also, I thought releasing Kylie Swim in the fall is odd.”

According to the official Kylie Swim website, her most popular designs, the majority of which cost $80, are sold out.

Scroll through the gallery below to see every time Kylie Jenner’s products faced backlash from fans.