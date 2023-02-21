Avril Lavigne and her fiancé, Mod Sun, have called off their engagement after two years together, In Touch can confirm.

“Avril and Mod Sun have been on and off for the past two months, but are no longer together as a couple,” a source close to the couple tells In Touch before addressing claims that she moved on with rapper and Kylie Jenner’s ex, Tyga. “Avril and Tyga are genuinely friends and nothing more. There was absolutely no third party involved in the split.”

The “Complicated” singer, 38, was first linked to the Look Up artist, 35, in December 2020 after she revealed that Mod Sun was one of a few collaborators on her February 2022 album, Love Sux. Mod Sun later revealed that pal Machine Gun Kelly had introduced them.

“[It was] magic, pure magic. We linked up through talking and just talking about music – she’s such a music lover, she keeps her ear to what’s happening now and she caught wind of my music through my brother Machine Gun Kelly,” the Minnesota native told Metro in February 2021.

The former fiancés also collaborated on the hit single “Flames” – which was featured on Mod Sun’s album, Internet Killed the Rockstar – together in January 2021. The celebrated songwriter went on to tell the outlet that he had to work up the courage to ask the eight-time Grammy Award nominee to be “the only person” to appear on his album other than himself.

“She heard it and I actually fanned out,” he continued. “I’m a fan, for real. I’m a music fan so I still fan out around all these people that I look up to and she sent me a voice note just being like ‘I love this song, it’s really great.’”

The pop-punk pair kept romance rumors swirling after stepping out for a double date with MGK and fiancée Megan Fox in March 2021. In September that same year, the “Rich Kids Ruin Everything” singer penned a sweet tribute to his then-beau alongside a PDA-packed photo, writing in part, “I’m so lucky, I love this girl so much … I love my life + I’m so grateful to have all of you on this journey with me. I’m literally living my dreams.”

Avril and Mod Sun took their relationship to the next level after the guitarist popped the question to the “Sk8er Boi” singer while vacationing in Paris in April 2022. “The day we met I knew you were the one,” he recalled of his romantic proposal in a caption posted to Instagram, in which he announced their engagement.

Just weeks before their split, Mod Sun opened up about his relationship with the “My Happy Ending” singer amid the release of his new album, God Save the Teen, which features multiple tracks dedicated to his now-ex.

“I have found such a partner in this world to go through the chaos that life gives you,” the “Perfectly Imperfect” artist told E! News in February. “I have found that person. I’m with a real grown woman who has gone through it all 10 times over and she makes me a better person.”