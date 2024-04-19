Balmoral Castle in Aberdeenshire, Scotland, the summer residence of the British royal family where Queen Elizabeth II passed away in September 2022, has announced that it is accepting applications for new staff members.

“We are currently seeking passionate individuals to join our team in various full-time and part-time positions,” the estate house posted on Instagram on April 12. “Picture yourself working with a dedicated team amidst the breathtaking landscapes of the Scottish Highlands, where you’ll have the chance to create unforgettable experiences for our visitors. If you are enthusiastic and thrive in a fast-paced environment, we want to hear from you!”

The castle is hiring a full-time gift shop manager, as well as seasonal full-time and part-time tour guides and full-time and part-time restaurant staff.

“To apply or request further details, including job descriptions and application forms, please send your CV to recruitment@balmoralcastle.com. For additional information, please visit our website via link in bio,” the post concluded.

Though no members of the royal family currently live at Balmoral Castle permanently, the estate is used as a holiday home. In July, the castle will be open to the public for tours with more access given than ever before, CNN reported on April 5.

The summer opening of Balmoral Castle comes amid health issues in the royal family, including King Charles III’s and Kate Middleton’s cancer battles. Buckingham Palace announced on February 5 that Charles, 75, was diagnosed with cancer after his hospitalization for surgery to treat his enlarged prostate in January.

“His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties. Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual,” the announcement read.

Though the palace did not share what type of cancer Charles had at the time, a source exclusively revealed to In Touch in March that he was battling pancreatic cancer and given two years to live.

“Many courtiers believe Charles’ cancer is worse than they’re making it out to be,” another insider said. “Even before the diagnosis, there were concerns about his health.”

Meanwhile, Kate, 42, announced her cancer diagnosis in a video statement on March 22 after weeks out of the public eye following her planned abdominal surgery in January.

“My medical team advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy and I am now in early stages of that treatment,” she said. “It has taken me time to recover from major surgery in order to start my treatment. But most importantly, it has taken us time to explain everything to [kids Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis] in a way that is appropriate for them and to reassure them that I’m going to be OK.”