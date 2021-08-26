These Bachelor Nation Stars Love Going Braless: See Photos of Hannah Brown, Tayshia Adams and More!

Everyone knows Bachelor Nation is home to some of the most beautiful and fashionable women in reality television. From Hannah Brown to Tayshia Adams, the ABC personalities definitely know how to work a red carpet or Instagram post, and that includes going braless!

Even so, all of the women who have appeared on The Bachelor, The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise have uniquely different senses of style. In fact, Hannah Brown’s boyfriend, Adam Woolard, helps the former Bachelorette look her best!

“He picks out my clothes for me, I’m not kidding y’all. He’ll be like, ‘Hey, I don’t know if that blue goes with that red you’re wearing.’ And he will go and help me make a cute outfit. He’s so stylish,” the Dancing With the Stars winner gushed in a March 2021 YouTube video.

After Adam assists Hannah in the fashion department, he waits for his beauty to get ready! “And even though it takes me a long time, he’s just patient. He’ll sit over here, turn on Spotify, drink a glass of wine and wait for me. And then look better than me, because he so hot,” she laughed.

While Hannah has Adam to guide her, other Bachelor Nation stars like Chelsea Vaughn, who appeared on Matt James‘ season of The Bachelor, was seemingly born with a passion for fashion. The Brooklyn native boasts 100,000 followers on Instagram alone and is constantly wearing chic and trendy outfits.

Of course, Chelsea is also a model! “I have always kind of been a planner. My idea in my head was like, I’m going to leave Georgia after I graduate, go to New York. I’m going to sign with a modeling agency. That was kind of always my plan, and I never really thought about what I was going to do after,” she told TheThings in March 2021.

“I didn’t think about the part where I got to the point where I did everything I wanted to do. Now, it’s like, ‘What’s next for me?’ I never planned on going on The Bachelor,” Chelsea admitted. “I didn’t see that in the future. Now, I’m in a little bit of a gray period where I want to figure out what direction I want to go in next.”

Scroll through the gallery below to see photos of Bachelor Nation stars going braless.