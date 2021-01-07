Going Strong! All the Bachelor Nation Couples That Are Still Together

Ever since 2002, fans have been enamored with the world of Bachelor Nation. Between the romantic love stories and stunning trips around the world, The Bachelor, The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise (don’t forget about Bachelor Pad and The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart) viewers are constantly sucked right into the hope of a long-lasting relationship between their favorite stars.

Unfortunately, only a few engagements have made it to marriages while others tried to stick it out for the long haul only to end up heartbroken in the end.

Kaitlyn Bristowe, for example, accepted a proposal from Shawn Booth when her Bachelorette finale aired in July 2015. After more than three years together, the couple called it quits in November 2018. Although they tried to make their relationship work and even discussed getting re-engaged, Kaitlyn explained to her “Off the Vine” podcast listeners that there were “important fundamental values that weren’t lining up” between them.

The season 29 Dancing With the Stars winner has since found love, once again, with another Bachelor Nation cutie. Kaitlyn and Jason Tartick have been going strong since January 2019. The two have since adopted two dogs together and packed on so much PDA via social media. “Jason is literally the most supportive human being on the planet,” the Canada native told Us Weekly in November 2020. Here’s to hoping these two are in it for the long haul!

Kaitlyn and Jason aren’t the only couple who are still going strong. After a bout of ups and downs, Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon finally got the happy ending they were both looking for. The pair first met on Bachelor in Paradise and briefly dated before splitting up and staying friends. Ultimately, the couple revealed their feelings to each other and broke the internet in May 2018 by announcing that they were officially a couple. “I never felt like it was over between us after Paradise,” Jared recalled during their 40-minute YouTube video called The Story of Us. “I’m not gonna lie and say that I was in love with Ashley during BiP. It was a slow build for me.”

Now, Ashley and Jared are married and happier than ever, but they’re not the only ones! Scroll through our gallery to see which Bachelor Nation couples are still together.