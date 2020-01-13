The last one standing? For years, disgraced R&B singer R. Kelly has had the support of his four live-in girlfriends Azriel Clary, Halle Calhoun, Dominique Gardner and Joycelyn Savage. As more allegations are made against the 53-year-old in Lifetime’s Surviving R. Kelly Part 2, and as he remains in jail on multiple sexual assault charges while awaiting several court hearings, Kelly’s inner circle appears to get smaller and smaller. Although, he seems to still have the support of Joy, 24, even after she allegedly got into a fight with Azriel, 22, at his Trump Tower Condo in January 2020. But who is Joycelyn Savage? Keep scrolling below to learn more about Joy, get an update her relationship with Kelly and where she stands with her family today.

MEGA

How Did She Meet R. Kelly?

Kelly first met Joycelyn when she was only 19 years old. According to Joy’s parents, Timothy and Jonjelyn Savage, they were introduced to the singer in 2015 through a mutual friend, they told Megyn Kelly on Today in May 2018. Joycelyn later met Kelly backstage at one of his concerts and was then flown out for a meeting with him in Palm Springs. According to her parents, the two were communicating without their knowledge. She then moved out of her college dorm and dropped out of school to live with the singer — all while keeping her parents in the dark.

What Happened Between Joycelyn and R. Kelly?

Joycelyn has spoken out on several occasions and defended the singer. It seems like they are still together as a couple. In November 2019, a Patreon and Instagram account were made in her name, and several posts which were written from Joy’s perspective claimed she was a victim of sexual abuse. But the following month, Joy released a statement and claimed the Patreon and the Instagram account were both fake.

“I am truly tired of all the lies that they are saying about the man we love so much and our best friend R. Kelly,” she read in a video statement to TMZ on December 4, 2019. “It has been said that I have left him, he has abused me and all kinds of nonsense. I have said before, none of it is true.” She continued, “It is a shame how they are treating him. It is so wrong on so many levels and he does not deserve this. I am not going to be a part of the assassination of R. Kelly’s name, music career and his character.”

What Is Her Relationship Like With Azriel Clary?

While it seems like Joycelyn still supports Kelly, her former roommate and one of Kelly’s former live-in girlfriend, Azriel, does not. Joy and Azriel used to be close friends, even going as far as calling each other “family.” They were photographed while walking hand in hand to attend Kelly’s court hearing in August and they also publicly defended him in March 2019 during an interview on CBS This Morning with Gayle King.

But a lot has changed since then and Azriel has taken a stand against him and Joycelyn. The women engaged in an alleged altercation on January 8, that Azriel shared on Instagram Live. “You know that’s wrong, this is his house!” Joycelyn can be seen screaming at Azriel in the video. “You’re disrespectful, you’re so evil!” she yelled before allegedly lunging at her. “Every single time she came to me, she came to me and attacked me and I had to defend myself, so I would like to press charges immediately,” Azriel later said to what appeared to be authorities in the video. Chicago PD confirmed to In Touch that Joy was arrested and charged of misdemeanor domestic battery-bodily. She was released on January 9 on bond and is due back in court on January 23.

Is Joycelyn Estranged From Her Parents?

Joycelyn and her parents briefly reunited before she was released on $2,000 bond for the alleged assault. Her parents were secretly brought to her holding area before her hearing where they spoke for 20 minutes and embraced one another for the first time in three years, their attorney, Gerald Griggs, confirmed to TMZ. He also claimed she is willing to restore contact with them and reunite soon.