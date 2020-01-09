Tension has reached its breaking point in the wake of Lifetime’s explosive documentary Surviving R. Kelly Part II: The Reckoning. After R. Kelly’s former live-in girlfriend Azriel Clary claimed she was attacked by the 53-year-old’s other live-in girlfriend Joycelyn Savage on Instagram Live, Clary, 22, took to Twitter to give fans an update after their brawl.

“I woke up today happy but torn, I didn’t come to Chicago for Robert … only for Joy, whom he purposely separated us because he knew I’d try to make her go home,” Clary wrote on Thursday, January 9. “Please pray for Joy, this is just tough love so she can come to her own realization at her own timing.”

In another tweet, she added, “Joycelyn is sadly in jail for assault, I thank everyone for sending me lots of love and prayers. You all will know everything sooner than later.” Savage surrendered to Chicago PD late on Wednesday, January 8, and was charged with misdemeanor battery, In Touch can confirm. She has since been released from jail on $2,000 bond.

Clary claimed on Instagram Live the altercation transpired when she refused to let a guest of Savage, 24, into Kelly’s Trump Tower condo that they formerly shared. Clary seemingly reported the incident to local authorities while her followers listened as she shared details.

“Joycelyn Savage, we both live here. She came up here with another young woman named Kimberly. I don’t know who she was, but Joycelyn attacked me once in here, again out there,” she claimed on the Instagram Live video after the incident took place on Wednesday, January 8. “Every single time she came to me, she came to me and attacked me and I had to defend myself, so I would like to press charges immediately,” Clary said.

She continued to explain what had allegedly transpired. Although Savage allegedly ordered the third party to retrieved something from her shared condo with Clary, allegedly Clary would not allow them to do so because she was unfamiliar with the person.

“I don’t know who Kimberly is,” Clary explained. “[That’s] somebody that supports him. I don’t know. She’s a handler. She does all his handwork for him from jail.” Once the woman was turned away, Savage allegedly returned with a vengeance.

“When she got in here, she just came to get like his awards and his Grammys and stuff and then after that she started saying that I’m so wrong and that this and that, and I told her, ‘Joycelyn, you’re going to jail. You slept with the minor. That minor was me. You did it multiple times over and over again,’ and she was like, ‘I can’t believe you’re doing this. I can’t believe you’re saying this.’ All this stuff. And then she started attacking me.”

Clary claimed Savage hit her repeatedly and used her phone as a weapon. She confirmed that she does still live in Trump Tower, although she is moving out within the next day or so. The IG Live ended with Clary beginning to cry.

In an Instagram Live captured by TMZ, Clary made harsh allegations against the disgraced artist. “I ain’t even gon’ cap because you know what? Rob has been lying to all of y’all and that’s the sad part about it. That is the sad fucking part about it. He [sic] been lying to all of y’all asses. And he had people like me lying for him. That’s why we never watched the documentary. That is exactly why. So we got on Gayle King as stupid as can f–king be. Oh, this n—-a,” she said and trailed off.

She then turned her anger toward Savage. “Call an attorney. I want this bitch in jail with her man. You can go be Tweedledum and Tweedledee in a f–king jail cell,” Azriel said.

Shortly after Azriel’s Instagram Live ended, Chicago PD released a statement via CWB Chicago’s Twitter. “In the 400 block of N. Wabash Ave. on January 8, 2020, at approximately 2:10 p.m., officers responded to a call of a battery in progress inside of a resident involving two females,” the statement read. “Upon arrival, officers spoke with the 22-year-old female victim who relayed that she and a 24-year-old female were engaged in a verbal altercation that became physical when the 24-year-old female offender struck the victim in the face. The female victim and the 24-year-old female offender were engaged in a physical alteration until separated by unknown individuals at the scene. The offender fled and is not in custody at this time. The 22-year-old female victim was transported to Northwestern Hospital in good condition. Area Central Detectives are investigating.”

A rep for the Savage family and Kelly did not immediately respond to In Touch’s request for comment. Kelly has previously denied all allegations of sexual assault.