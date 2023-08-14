Joy-Anna Forsyth’s (née Duggar) husband, Austin Forsyth, is getting slammed by fans for seemingly belittling his wife on camera while she discussed the lesson taught during a church service as part of a YouTube vlog.

In the clip that was posted on Saturday, August 12, Joy-Anna, 25, was seen holding her baby boy, Gunner, who was crying as she revealed the family had a “long night.” In addition to their 3-month-old son, she and Austin, 29, share son Gideon, 5, and daughter Evelyn, 2, together.

After Joy-Anna noted that the church service went well, Austin promptly asked her, “How was the message [of the service]?” When the mother of three playfully replied that the pastor did a “phenomenal” job, Austin pressed her and asked, “What were the three points [of the pastor’s full message]?”

As Joy-Anna struggled to remember one of the words the pastor used, Austin corrected her by noting it was “prerogative,” to which Joy-Anna admitted, “I don’t even know what that means, but basically, that means that he’ll protect them, or no, provide. … Anyway, it was a good message.”

Courtesy of Joy-Anna Duggar/Instagram

Upon watching the exchange, fans commented under an Instagram post shared by blogger Without a Crystal Ball that included the YouTube video snippet. Many social media users blasted Austin as a “douche” and “an ass” for putting Joy-Anna on the spot. Others expanded on why they believe this particular moment was uncalled for on Austin’s part.

“The only thing he accomplishes by calling her out is show his shortcomings [sic],” one person wrote. “In a Christian marriage, he is supposed to be the spiritual leader. He is charged with his family’s knowledge and teachings of the scriptures. If they don’t know it or can’t remember it, it shows his lack of leadership, not her lack of knowledge. He is literally making himself look bad.”

Another fan alleged that “their religion very much places women as second class citizens” and noted that Joy-Anna and Austin’s exchange didn’t appear to be “playful.” A separate Instagram user even expressed heartbreak for Joy-Anna, commenting, “This poor, drained young woman. I am so sad for her.”

The former 19 Kids and Counting star was raised with her siblings under their parents Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar’s dedication to IBLP (Institute in Basic Life Principles). The non-denominational Christian organization was founded by Bill Gothard in 1961 and implements a strict patriarchal lifestyle for its followers. Over the past several years, IBLP has faced backlash for its mistreatment toward women.

Joy-Anna’s sisters Jinger Vuolo (née Duggar) and Jill Dillard (née Duggar) have been the most vocal when it comes to their family’s following of the religious practice. Jinger, 29, released her memoir, Becoming Free Indeed: My Story of Disentangling Faith From Fear, in January, while Jill, 32, appeared in Prime Video’s Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets in June. Not only that, but Jill is also releasing her memoir with husband Derick Dillard titled Counting the Cost on Tuesday, September 12.

During an episode of Shiny Happy People, Jill described how her family operated under IBLP’s male-dominated structure, claiming that Jim Bob, 59, does “control a lot of things in the family.” She also alleged that her father tricked her into signing a contract with TLC.

“I just saw the signature page. It was on the end of the kitchen table,” Jill claimed. “Like, ‘Hey, I just need you guys to sign these.’ Like, everybody was signing them. We were literally running through the kitchen, and it was like whoever you could grab on the way through. I didn’t know what it was for.”