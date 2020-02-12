She’s trying to get better. After Little People, Big World alum Audrey Roloff revealed she’s dealing with serious pain thanks to a symphysis pubis dysfunction diagnosis, she also noted that she’s been seeing a specialist for help.

Audrey, 28, detailed some of her issues on Instagram on February 10 and a fan wrote in the comments, “Chiropractic girl! [I] also had pain there and it was almost instant relief!! Good luck! And you look awesome!” The author replied, “I’ve been going throughout my whole pregnancy and still every two weeks ☺️.”

Courtesy of Audrey Roloff/Instagram

Originally, the mom of two shared a photo of herself taking a stroll with her daughter, Ember, and thanks to the symphysis pubis dysfunction, “A walk around the farm is about all I can do these days😅.” She added that she hopes her “pelvic bones can heal back soon” because she really wants to get her little girl on skis ASAP. “And I can’t wait to start running again!” she added. Her husband, Jeremy Roloff, is training for a half marathon, and the former reality star confessed she’s “jealous” of him at the moment.

But honestly, we think Audrey should take this opportunity to relax a little bit. She just had her second baby about a month ago, after all. She and Jeremy, 29, welcomed their baby boy, Bode James Roloff, on January 8, and she hasn’t had a whole lot of time to bounce back since.

When his son was born, Jer shared a video of himself cuddling the baby boy and noted just how “incredible” his wife is. “Wow! Little Bode James here. Welcome to the world, son,” he said at the time. “What an incredible journey giving birth is. Audrey is incredible. We’ll share the story in a little bit I’m sure … I’ll let her do that, but it is just a serious miracle. Pretty stoked,” he continued. “We’re home. We’re happy. Healthy boy.”

In the weeks since then, Audrey admitted that she’s still adjusting to having two kids instead of one and expanding their brood. “It really is so crazy to me still 😅,” she told a fan on Instagram. “Like, [a] family of 4?! What the heck!”

Go ahead and enjoy your new little family, Audrey! And get some rest while you’re at it.