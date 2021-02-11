All fire! That’s how we feel about Aubrey O’Day. The Danity Kane star has changed a lot since her start in Hollywood — but one thing has stayed the same. She’s still as sexy as she was when her career began, and that’s just a fact.

Aubrey skyrocketed into the spotlight while appearing on Making the Band in 2005. The MTV reality series followed P. Diddy as he created a new girl group through a multi-city audition call. The show had iterations prior, which were focused on creating boy bands, spawned popular groups O-Town and Da Band.

Aubrey, alongside bandmates D. Woods, Dawn Richard, Shannon Bex and Aundrea Fimbres, ended up getting signed to Bad Boy Records by Diddy. The pop fivesome went on to make chart-topping hits including “Showstopper,” “Damaged,” and “Ride For You.”

“As we got bigger, there was a lot of division in the group because the men wanted to put the women in categories — the pretty one, the one who sings,” Aubrey said in 2019 of the band’s dynamic prior to their split. “But the pretty one wanted to be a singer and the singer wanted to be known as pretty, so then you start disliking the people around you because of the boxes that the men want to put you in. And there were always cameras around, so we got used to not speaking openly with each other because we never wanted to make this show a battlefield for tantrums.”

Following the split, the singer secured her own record deal and released a solo EP in 2008. She has since posed for Playboy and appeared in Hairspray on Broadway. The California native also appeared on several reality shows, including Ex on the Beach, Famously Single, Celebrity Apprentice and Celebrity Big Brother.

But it wasn’t just her career that was turning heads. In November 2015, Aubrey sparked romance rumors with Jersey Shore star DJ Pauly D after meeting on the set of Famously Single. The pair were together for over two years, but split and got back together several times before parting ways for good in July 2017.

She opened up about recovering from that heartbreak in July 2019. “After my last relationship with Pauly, it took so long for me to heal from the pain, anger, torture and toxicity that I found love in with him,” Aubrey wrote via Instagram. “I’m so happy for you guys to watch the journey of an ‘older gal’ find her younger self and maybe some new d—k too ;).”

Scroll through the gallery below to see Aubrey’s hottest moments over the years!