Taking TV By Storm! Aubrey O’Day’s Evolution From ‘Making the Band’ to ‘Playboy’ and More

Remember her big debut? Aubrey O’Day made a splash while appearing on Making the Band back in 2005, and she’s now taking the TV world by storm. The blonde beauty first captivated viewers with her sultry singing voice and seductive dance moves while beating out the competition for a coveted spot in a music group.

With her hard work and dedication, she ultimately secured her position as one of the five girls in Danity Kane, and the squad ended up getting signed to Bad Boy Records by Diddy. Aubrey and her bandmates Dawn Richard, Aundrea Fimbres, Shannon Bex and D. Woods went on to make huge hits like “Showstopper,” “Ride For You” and “Damaged.”

Aubrey later opened up about her time on the show, revealing it was one of the most “intense” experiences she has ever had. “It changed the course of my life. It was a really exciting time … before I knew everything I know now,” she told Variety.

“As we got bigger, there was a lot of division in the group because the men wanted to put the women in categories — the pretty one, the one who sings,” the performer explained about their dynamic on the hit MTV television series, prior to their split. “But the pretty one wanted to be a singer and the singer wanted to be known as pretty, so then you start disliking the people around you because of the boxes that the men want to put you in. And there were always cameras around, so we got used to not speaking openly with each other because we never wanted to make this show a battlefield for tantrums.”

Since then, Aubrey has signed a solo record deal and released her own album. The women also made amends and reunited for their first tour in four years in August 2018.

The San Francisco native has continued to make a name for herself by modeling for Playboy and performing in the Broadway rendition of Hairspray. She even brought her A-game while appearing on season 5 of Celebrity Apprentice.

In addition to that, Aubrey was featured on Famously Single as well as Ex on the Beach and she definitely gave her housemates a run for their money on Celebrity Big Brother 18.

