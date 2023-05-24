Keeping it real. Aubrey O’Day shared a rare, unedited mirror selfie after being asked by fans to share “the real” her.

“I’m always asked to post a no makeup/hair/nails/filter pic,” Aubrey, 39, shared via her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, May 23, alongside a photo of her all natural in a black sports bra. “Well, here ya go.”

Courtesy of Aubrey O’Day/Instagram

The Danity Kane songstress went on to say that while she’s “never feared it, the majority of my life is spent just like this.”

“I just own too much damn wigs, nail sets, and makeup [sic],” she continued. “And makeup … as an artist, to give them all no would be an injustice.”

The “Ride For You” singer is known for her over-the-top, extravagant Instagram feed, full of luxury vacations and glamorous beauty shots.

However, in the past, the former MTV star garnered major backlash after she was called out by fans for allegedly heavily Photoshopping her vacation photos.

It began in July 2022 after the Making the Band alum announced via Twitter that she had “sold her place in America” and was officially leaving the United States to start a new life abroad. After sharing a snap of herself in Santorini, Greece, her followers weren’t buying the picture-perfect photos on her social media feed.

“Not sure I believe you went there,” one user commented. Another penned, “It looks like a green screen.”

Social media user, residualdata, took it a step further and called out the reality TV personality in a series of TikToks. The photos in question featured the artist posing seductively as she showed off her curvy frame while on the beaches in Bali.

​​“So here we have Aubrey O’Day, double platinum recording artist, and world traveler,” the user detailed as she showed off Aubrey’s profile in a screen share. “Who apparently went on this vacation around Bali by just photoshopping herself in pictures.”

“So she either just steals content from other content creators,” the user alleged. “Or just photoshops herself into random like, commercial images.”

Following the social media posts, the Killer Reality actress clapped back at the harsh claims.

“Let the dead be dead … when others try to break you, embrace the gift you have been given to create a stronger spine,” the “Showstopper” singer via her Instagram Stories in August 2022. In a separate slide, she shared a hiking trail in Bali, adding, “You know, the place I didn’t really live,” seemingly hinting at fans’ accusations that she wasn’t where she said she was.

Aubrey was introduced to fans when she competed on season 2 of the MTV series, Making The Band, in 2002. After earning her spot on the best-selling group Danity Kane, the group went on to create two platinum-selling albums before disbanding in 2008. Following the end of the musical group, the California native went on to pursue solo projects and continue reality TV.