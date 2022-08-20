Former Danity Kane member Aubrey O’Day seemingly clapped back after fans called out the songstress for allegedly Photoshopping her extravagant vacation pictures.

“Let the dead be dead … when others try to break you, embrace the gift you have been given to create a stronger spine,” the “Showstopper” singer, 38, shared via her Instagram Stories on Saturday, August 20. In a separate slide, she shared a hiking trail in Bali, adding, “You know, the place I didn’t really live,” seemingly hinting at fans’ accusations that she’s not really where she says she is.

Courtesy of Aubrey O’Day/Instagram

In July 2022, the MTV alum opened up on social media to reveal that she was officially moving outside the United States to start a life abroad. A few weeks later, the singer shared a breathtaking snap of herself in Santorini, Greece posing against the Aegean Sea and her followers weren’t buying the picture-perfect photos on the Killer Reality actresses’ Instagram feed.

“Not sure I believe you went there,” one user commented. Another penned, “It looks like a green screen.”

However, her fans were also quick to come to her defense. “She’s not trying to say ‘Omg I was here, look at my pics from my trip,’ it’s about the art,” a fan wrote. “It’s about feeling a type of way and the vision of living your best self.”

Social media user, residualdata, took it a step further and called out the reality TV personality in a series of TikToks. The photos in question featured the artist posing seductively as she showed off her curvy frame while on the beaches in Bali.

“So here we have Aubrey O’Day, double platinum recording artist, and world traveler,” the user detailed as she showed off Aubrey’s profile in a screen share. “Who apparently went on this vacation around Bali by just photoshopping herself in pictures.”

“So she either just steals content from other content creators,” the user alleged. “Or just photoshops herself into random like, commercial images.”

The “Damaged” singer first made headlines when she initially detailed that she “sold her place in America” to live overseas. “For those of you who are friends, or have spent enough time on my Twitter over the years to get into my mind, you know I’ve been wanting to move out of the country for a while now,” she captioned the announcement. “So.. I have :)! I sold my place in America and just boarded my flight to a new life.”

While she was “anxious” about the decision, Aubrey added, “I have no idea what will come next … which completely exacerbates the control freak in me. However … Life just got too predictable and uninspiring for me.”

As far as her motivations to make the move abroad, the “Ride For You” singer listed “the industry, society’s craving, our leaders and the product consumer dynamics.”

Aubrey was first introduced to fans when competed on season 2 of the MTV show, Making The Band. After winning a spot on the best-selling group Danity Kane, the fierce girl band went on two create two-platinum-selling albums before disbanding in 2008. Following the end of the musical group, the California native went on to pursue solo projects and continue reality TV.