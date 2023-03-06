Former Danity Kane singer Aubrey O’Day revealed that she suffered a miscarriage two months after she revealed her pregnancy.

“I’m beyond heartbroken to announce that I’ve had a miscarriage,” Aubrey, 39, said in a statement to E! News on Monday, March 6. “This isn’t my first pregnancy, but it is the first time I was mentally healthy and in a physically prepared place to care for another life.”

She continued, “I’ve had moments where I’ve internalized what happened and blamed myself but luckily I realized there isn’t only one seat at the table.”

Despite the heartbreaking news, Aubrey said she is hopeful that she will have children one day. “When my baby is ready, he/she will come and forever be my grateful miracle,” she said.

The California native ​also shared a message to others who have also experienced a pregnancy loss. “I also want all the women out there in the world that have experienced this grief to feel all the love my soul has to offer, and more importantly remain reminded that we are here to support each other!” Aubrey told the outlet. “So if you need someone to talk to, reach out to me on Instagram [@aubreyoday] and I will be your sounding board and someone you can confide in.”

“Let’s value, appreciate, and have an immense amount of respect for all the moms out there and the rest of us who will be unstoppable during our pursuit to becoming moms one day!” she continued. “There are also so many children who need happy and healthy homes, so being a mother and a leader will never be something we can’t all have!”

Aubrey announced she was pregnant with her first child by debuting her baby bump on the red carpet at the SPiN Awards gala for the Society Performers Academy in Los Angeles in January.

The “Show Stopper” singer never announced who she was expecting her first child with. However, she told The Sun in January that the father was “someone special in my life.”

She also teased that she began the new relationship shortly after she moved back to the United States from Bali. “When I got home from Bali, which wasn’t too long ago, I was open to dating again,” Aubrey told the outlet.

In her statement to E! News, Aubrey explained that she was leaning on her fans to get her through the difficult time. “I love you all. Thank you for the sweet ‘baby Aubrey’s about to be a force to be reckoned with’ messages,” she said. “I smiled every time I saw them, and you know that is a straight fact!”