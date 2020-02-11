Singer Jessica Simpson knew the moment she wanted to write a memoir, despite getting book deal offers for years. “With the therapy, when I chose to get sober and take alcohol out of my life, I had so much clarity and I ended up — within maybe a week of therapy — I was l like, ‘This is the time when I actually have to write the book,’” the 39-year-old said during Live Talks Los Angeles: Jessica Simpson in Conversation with Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt discussing her memoir, Open Book, on Monday, February 10.

“I had to turn down these big offers down, and everybody was so confused because it felt like on the outside I had everything together because I know how to do that,” the blonde beauty explained. “I’ve been a performer since I was young, but doing the homework on myself, I started to understand with the clarity and with the therapy and all of it combined, I just had the answers.”

Fortunately, the “With You” crooner — who shares Maxwell, 7, Ace, 6, and Birdie, 10 months, with her husband, Eric Johnson — was able to overcome her demons and work on herself. “I had the answers for my own struggles, and I found a way to hopefully speak to so many different people through these dark moments that were all of a sudden not as hard anymore because I was honest about them,” she said.

The Texas native also touched upon why going to therapy is “important” for her. “It was the hardest part of sobriety for me, but it was also the most meaningful part because through therapy, I just found so much clarity and so much acceptance of who I am and the woman I want to be,” she noted. “I really own my mistakes, and I lead with them and I think that’s important for people to know that people like us in the spotlight, we’re not perfect.”

Ultimately, Jess wanted to “relate” to her fans and let them know that she is “just like everybody else” at the end of the day. Now, she is living her best life! Bravo, girl.