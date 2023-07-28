Ariana Grande has said “Thank U, Next” to a number of exes but not before she entered into the relationships amid dating drama. The singer has been accused of choosing men who were already taken when it comes to romance or cheating on ones she was already seeing.

Has Ariana Grande Allegedly Cheated on Any of Her Boyfriends?

Ariana began dating Australian actor Jai Brooks in 2012. Following their October 2013 split after an on-again, off-again relationship, Jai accused her of cheating on him and leaving him for English singer Nathan Sykes, with whom she recorded the song “Almost Is Never Enough.”

After Jai’s cheating comments, Ariana took to Twitter, saying she “wasn’t surprised” the accusations. She wrote, “You said to me if I didn’t come back to you, you’d make me look bad to the entire world. I’m no longer afraid of you or your lies anymore.” Despite getting back together in May 2014, the pair split for good three months later.

Did Ariana Grande Cause Big Sean’s Split From Naya Rivera?

The rapper was engaged to the late Glee star from October 2013 through April 2014. Naya alleged in her 2016 book, Sorry Not Sorry, that she came home one day to find Ariana making herself comfortable in Sean’s house.

“On the one day that he was back in L.A., he said he didn’t want to see me. But since she had a key, she let herself into his house. I walk in, go downstairs, and guess what little girl is sitting cross-legged on the couch listening to music? … It rhymes with ‘Smariana Schmande,’” Naya wrote. At the time, Ariana and Sean were working on the single “Big Mistake.”

The late actress said she discovered she was no longer Sean’s fiancé in the most heartbreaking way. “I learned that I was no longer getting married from the internet, and at the same time as the rest of the world,” she claimed in the book. “Not only were we not getting married, we weren’t even together anymore.”

After months of speculation that Ariana and Sean were an item, she confirmed the romance in October 2014, calling him “one of the most amazing men in the whole word.” They eventually split in April 2015.

Did Ariana Grande Start Dating Pete Davidson While He Was Still in a Relationship?

The pair’s whirlwind romance began in May 2018, literally days after Ariana announced her split from late rapper Mac Miller. That same month, the Saturday Night Live alum broke up with girlfriend of two years, actress Cazzie David.

In her 2020 book, No One Asked For This, Cazzie claimed she was worried about breaking up with Pete due to his mental health, but in a phone call he told her he was “happiest he had ever been.” He then dumped Cazzie two days later with a text message.

The scriptwriter, who is the daughter of Seinfeld co-creator Larry David, learned about Pete and Ariana’s romance via Instagram after he shared photos of the pair together, including ones showing he had already covered up tattoos devoted to Cazzie.

Pete and Ariana got engaged in June 2018 but split that October. The “7 Rings” singer said about the romance in a July 2019 interview, “I met Pete, and it was an amazing distraction. It was frivolous and fun and insane and highly unrealistic, and I loved him, and I didn’t know him.”

Was Ariana Grande Dating Ethan Slater Before His Divorce?

The “Positions” songstress married realtor Dalton Gomez in May 2021, but multiple outlets reported in July 2023 that the pair had already split that January and were headed towards divorce. Several days later, reports emerged that Ariana had fallen for her Wicked costar Ethan while they were filming the Broadway adaptation together in the U.K. and that the pair were an item.

There was one catch though, Ethan was still married to high school sweetheart Lilly Jay. It’s unclear when Ethan and Lilly separated, but the last time Ethan mentioned his wife on Instagram was on Mother’s Day in May, calling Lilly “the most loving caring and wonderful mom” to the baby boy the pair welcomed in August 2022.

Ethan filed for a contested divorce from Lilly on July 26, according to court records viewed by In Touch. It came just nine days after news broke of Ariana’s marriage ending.

Lilly slammed Ariana the following day, saying “[Ariana’s] the story really. Not a girl’s girl,” adding, “My family is just collateral damage. … The story is her and Dalton.” She said she was focusing on being a “good mom” to her and Ethan’s son.