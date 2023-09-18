She has no tears left to cry! Ariana Grande and her estranged husband, Dalton Gomez, filed for divorce after two years of marriage, ​In Touch can confirm via court records.

Ariana’s lawyer, Laura Wasser, filed the paperwork Monday, September 18, and cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for divorce, according to TMZ. Meanwhile, Dalton, 28, immediately filed his response.

The divorce paperwork was filed two months after multiple outlets reported that they separated earlier this year and are “headed for a divorce.”

Ariana, 30, and Dalton reportedly called it quits in January and were separated for two months before they officially filed for divorce. TMZ reported that the pair attempted to reconcile their relationship, though weren’t able to make it work before they ultimately went their separate ways.

The “Side to Side” singer was first romantically linked to Dalton in 2020. They officially debuted their relationship when the real estate broker appeared alongside Ariana in the “Stuck With U” music video, which was released in May of that year.

The pair announced their engagement in December 2020, while they tied the knot in May 2021.

Ariana and Dalton kept most details about their relationship out of the spotlight, though her brother, Frankie Grande, revealed insight about their wedding while speaking to J-14 in April 2022.

After Frankie, 40, called the ceremony “quirky and nerdy and cute,” he added, “It felt very authentic to who my sister is as a person, which made me really happy. … The authenticity, to both of the bride and groom I thought was really nice.”

“They’re very happy, and it’s been so nice to see them be so happy together,” Frankie added at the time.

Ariana and Dalton were spending the time leading up to their split physically apart as she’s been filming the movie adaption of Broadway’s Wicked in Elstree, Hertfordshire, since late 2022.

Just days before it was revealed they separated, Ariana was spotted attending Wimbledon alongside fellow stars including Andrew Garfield, Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton on July 16. Dalton was noticeably absent from the event, while the “Save Your Tears” singer was not wearing her wedding ring.

Soon after photos of Ariana at Wimbledon began to circulate online, several fans rushed to Twitter to discuss her ditching the diamond ring.

“I’m sorry I’m really not tryna start anything i jus wanna know if anyone else noticed the ring finger has no ring [sic]??” one person tweeted. Another added, “Anyone else noticed #ArianaGrande hasn’t been wearing her wedding ring [sic]?????????”

Ariana was last seen wearing her wedding ring in public in April.