From the coast to the country! Christina Hall (née Haack) is one of HGTV’s most popular stars, given her success with shows like Flip or Flop and Christina on the Coast. Now, the realtor and renovation expert is headed to the countryside in her latest series, Christina in the Country. Keep reading to find out everything to know about the new show, including the premiere date, the cast, details and more.

What Is ‘Christina in the Country’?

Christina in the Country is a spinoff of HGTV’s hit renovation show, Christina on the Coast. The new series takes place in Nashville, Tennessee, and in a November 2022 Instagram post, Christina couldn’t stop gushing about her “new favorite project ever,” raving about the time she and her family have spent in the countryside so far.

“I have fallen in love with Tennessee and it truly has become our home away from home. We are enjoying all the perks of country living – the friendly people, clean air, nature and clear night sky. Having the opportunity to grow my design business both here and in California is a dream come true,” she wrote, later adding, “We have an amazing team both in California and Tennessee and I am grateful for all the teamwork that has gone into making both shows happen simultaneously. I know you all will love this show as much as we do and fall in love with the South!”

Who Is on ‘Christina in the Country’?

Christina and her husband, Josh Hall, not only star in Christina in the Country, but also serve as coproducers of the highly anticipated HGTV series. The Flip or Flop alum noted in a November 2022 Instagram post that her hubby’s sister, Stacie, and her husband, Joel, join the pair in the first episode.

Additionally, Christina’s children, daughter Taylor and son Brayden – whom she shares with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa – and son Hudson, whom she shares with ex-husband Ant Anstead, are slated to make appearances throughout the six-episode series.

Who Is Christina Hall’s Husband Josh Hall?

Josh is an Austin, Texas-based realtor who grew up in California. He and Christina started dating in March 2021, went public with their relationship in July and got engaged in September the same year. The pair then wed in April 2022, In Touch confirmed.

In December 2022, the former law enforcement officer penned a sweet message to the cast and crew of Christina in the Country after revealing production for season 1 wrapped that month.

“What a ride! What started as just a fun idea hanging in TN with my sister and her husband became a reality for Christina and I,” wrote Josh. “TN is a very special place to us and getting to work/play while helping multiple amazing families was everything we could have imagined. Christina, myself, production and the amazing crew put in a lot of hard work and the results will show when the show premieres.”

Is ‘Christina on the Coast’ Canceled?

As of January 2023, HGTV has yet to reveal a release date for season 5 of Christina on the Coast; however, season 4 of the popular show premiered on the network in December 2022.

When Does ‘Christina in the Country’ Premiere on HGTV?

Christina in the Country premieres on HGTV on Thursday, January 12, 2023, at 8 p.m. ET.