HGTV’s Christina Hall Gets Candid About Plastic Surgery: See Her Quotes, Transformation Photos

She’s a beauty! HGTV star Christina Hall (née Haack) has been in the public eye since her and ex-husband Tarek El Moussa’s show, Flip or Flop, premiered in April 2013. Considering she’s more gorgeous than ever, the reality TV star has been the subject of plastic surgery rumors over the years. Keep scrolling for details.

Did Christina Hall Get Botox or Fillers?

Christina opened up about having a bad reaction to fillers in December 2022.

“In April, I had a reaction to under eye filler,” she shared via her Instagram Story, adding that it was “super swollen.” “It wouldn’t go down with time,” she said over a photo of her puffy face.

The Christina on the Coast star ultimately had the fillers dissolved with hyaluronidase and ultra sound frequency. “Never again,” she added.

When it comes to her everyday beauty routine, she likes to let her skin breathe and go au natural.

“Christina is the most low-maintenance person,” her stylist Shannon Houston told Country Living in August 2018. “When we go on trips I have to force her to put on makeup in public.”

Did Christina Hall Get a Boob Job?

In a December 2022 Instagram post, the Christina on the Coast star opened up about her “unexplained health stuff” which she attributed to her breast implants.

“Inflammation, autoimmune issues (Hashimoto’s disease, PCOS, Raynaud’s syndrome), unexplained skin rashes, joint and muscle pain, dry eyes, GI issues, SIBO, acid reflux, brain fog, hormone imbalances, swollen lymph nodes and adrenal fatigue,” she listed, adding that she maintains a gluten-free lifestyle and is “mostly dairy-free.”

Christina continued, “For now just working on detoxing and positive mind set.”

The HGTV star has previously dealt with body shamers who said she looked “too skinny.”

“People are commenting that I look really skinny or that I need to eat. This is actually the weight I’ve always weighed,” she said via her Instagram Stories in February 2021. “You guys have just watched me have babies and then go back to my original weight. So don’t worry, everything’s fine.”

Did Christina Hall Get Plastic Surgery?

Christina has not publicly responded to any plastic surgery speculation, but the Wellness Remodel author is very open about her healthy lifestyle.

She credits “consistency” to staying in amazing shape as a busy working mom.

“My usual [workout routine] … I wake up and I go for a three-mile run around my neighborhood,” she previously told Entertainment Tonight in 2018. “It’s quick, takes like a half hour. A run for me really clears my head and it just makes me focus on the day, and just makes the day that much better.”

While she generally eats very healthy, she isn’t afraid to “splurge” with delicious food and drinks with friends.

“Overall, day to day, I really regiment on my workout and how I eat,” she continued. “I love a really good steakhouse or Mexican restaurant. Javier’s, that’s my favorite.”

