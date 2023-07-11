Not meant to be? Fans watched Mike “Sugar Bear” Thompson and Jennifer Thompson’s love story unfold on Mama June: Family Crisis. But are they still married today? Keep scrolling to find out if Mike and Jennifer are ​still together, learn about their relationship and more.

When Did Mike ‘Sugar Bear’ Thompson and Jennifer Thompson Get ​Together?

After Mike split from June “Mama June” Shannon in 2014, the TV personality moved on and married Jennifer in January 2017. Their nuptials were featured during the season 1 finale of Mama June: From Not to Hot, in which June crashed the ceremony after Mike banned her from attending.

The pair seemed to be going strong, while Mike even ​reproposed to Jennifer in June 2019.

“Well @realsugarbear asked me to marry him again, this time with friends and family, ” Jennifer wrote via Instagram alongside a photo of her ring.

Are Mike ‘Sugar Bear’ Thompson and Jennifer Thompson ​Married?

Jennifer revealed that she and Mike called it quits in December 2021 after five years of marriage.

“Me and Mike have went our separate ways,” the former WeTV personality wrote via Facebook at the time. “Yes, it’s hard but we will work through it and we will still remain friends. So now when everyone sees us and we are not together everyone will know what’s going on.”

Despite announcing their split, Jennifer didn’t share insight into why they chose to split.

However, she did note that the split marked the end of her reality TV career.

“I am [truly] grateful that I got to do six [seasons] on WeTV with some great people,” Jennifer wrote in the Facebook post. “I thought I would never get to do and meet some of the most famous people ever.”

However, it is unclear if the couple has filed for divorce. In Touch can confirm there is no divorce filing for Jennifer or Mike in Glascock of Baldwin counties.

Who Is Mike ‘Sugar Bear’ Thompson Dating Today?

Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson’s father was most recently linked to Heather Rood in May 2022.

“Let me introduce you to this amazing person! He gets me! He is so loving, devoting and patient with me. He is my calm and makes me feel good from the inside and out. He is such a kind and gentle soul!” Heather wrote while making their relationship Instagram official. “As we got to know each other there were so many things we have in common. He makes me laugh! He makes me smile! He makes me feel beautiful every single day! When he is around I feel so relaxed. Thank you for coming into my life at a point where I felt hopeless! Love ya babes @realsugarbear.”

Heather shared several photos with Mike during the early days of their relationship. It’s not currently clear if they’re together, as their last photo together was posted in October 2022.

Who Is Jennifer Thompson Dating Today?

Jennifer, who filed for bankruptcy in July, appears to currently be single.

In the filing, which was exclusively viewed by In Touch, Jennifer listed herself as an individual debtor.