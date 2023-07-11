Here Comes Honey Boo Boo alum Mike “Sugar Bear” Thompson’s estranged wife, Jennifer Thompson, has filed for bankruptcy, In Touch can exclusively confirm.

Jennifer, 49, filed for Chapter 13 bankruptcy on July 7 in Augusta, Georgia, according to legal documents viewed by In Touch.

Chapter 13 bankruptcy allows a debtor to keep property and pay debts over a certain amount of time, which is usually three to five years, according to the United States Courts website.

The TV personality filed the paperwork voluntarily and designated the filing as individual. Jennifer is the only debtor involved, per the legal documents.

Mike, 51, and Jennifer tied the knot in January 2017 following his split from June “Mama June” Shannon in 2014. The former couple share one child, daughter Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson, whom they welcomed in 2005.

Jennifer revealed that she and Mike split in December 2021 after five years of marriage.

“Me and Mike have went our separate ways,” the former WeTV personality wrote via Facebook at the time. “Yes, it’s hard but we will work through it and we will still remain friends. So now when everyone sees us and we are not together everyone will know what’s going on.”

In addition to saying goodbye to Mike, Jennifer also chose to stop appearing on Mama June: Family Crisis.

“I am [truly] grateful that I got to do six [seasons] on WeTV with some great people,” she wrote, seemingly stating that her reality TV career was over. “I thought I would never get to do and meet some of the most famous people ever.”

Five months after their split was revealed, Mike went public with his new relationship with Heather Rood.

“Let me introduce you to this amazing person! He gets me! He is so loving, devoting and patient with me. He is my calm and makes me feel good from the inside and out. He is such a kind and gentle soul!” Heather wrote via Instagram in May 2022. “As we got to know each other there were so many things we have in common. He makes me laugh! He makes me smile! He makes me feel beautiful every single day! When he is around I feel so relaxed. Thank you for coming into my life at a point where I felt hopeless! Love ya babes @realsugarbear.”

WeTV

Heather shared several photos with Mike early on in their relationship, though it’s not clear if they’re currently together. Their last photo together was posted in October 2022, which hints that they might have called it quits.

Meanwhile, it’s not clear if Jennifer has moved on with someone new following their split.