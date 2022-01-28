Things are tense! Sister Wives star Christine Brown and husband Kody Brown’s rocky relationship has been unfolding during season 16. Are they still together? Keep reading to see where their marriage stands today!

Christine, 49, is still set in her decision to leave Kody, 53, after shocking fans by their split in November 2021. The My 4 Wives alum reflected on walking away from her nearly 30-year marriage to Kody in January 2022 while thanking fans in a video on Cameo.

Courtesy of Christine Brown/Instagram

“I was so nervous about going public with leaving, and thank you for supporting me and my journey,” the TLC personality said in the clip. “It really, really means a lot to me and the timing of this is incredible.”

She added while holding back tears, “I didn’t count on amazing people like you when I started down this path.”

Christine left Kody after 27 years of marriage. She was his third wife, and they never legally wed, only spiritually married, meaning their divorce process is done through the church. They share six kids — Mykelti, Paedon, Aspyn, Ysabel, Gwendlyn and Truely.

“After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart and I have made the difficult decision to leave,” Christine wrote in a statement at the time. “We will continue to be a strong presence in each other’s lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family. At this time, we ask for your grace and kindness as we navigate through this stage within our family.”

Kody addressed their split in his own message via Instagram, adding that Christine’s “decision to leave comes with a great deal of sadness.”

“We enjoyed many years together and I have a large amount of respect and admiration for her,” the patriarch wrote. “Although we are moving forward on different paths, we will always remain committed parents.”

In a sneak peek for the Sister Wives reunion, which airs on Sunday, January 30, Christine admitted her and Kody’s lack of intimacy was a core issue in their marriage.

“Wait, so he gets to have an intimate marriage with other wives but not with me?” she questioned in a confessional, to which he replied on the reunion, “I never said no, that we weren’t going to be intimate again.”

As for the other sister wives, they seemed to have strong opinions about Christine’s decision to leave.

“I don’t see why giving up is an option when you haven’t actually tried,” Robyn Brown, 43, could be seen saying during an emotional one-on-one interview teased amid season 16.

As for Janelle Brown, 52, she also got candid about Kody and Christine’s divorce during the reunion, according to teasers. “She made a choice that she was never going to have a functioning marriage,” Kody’s second wife said of their breakup.