Exclusive RHONJ’s Jackie Goldschneider Says Her and Husband Evan’s Marriage Is ‘Not at Risk’ After Split Rumors

Setting the record straight! Real Housewives of New Jersey star Jackie Goldschneider exclusively tells In Touch her and husband Evan’s “marriage is not at risk at all” following split speculation and season 11 cheating rumors.

While the Bravo star, 45, “definitely” feels like her relationship with Evan, 47, is secure, she notes that they also continually assure their kids that they’re going strong.

“We both promise them that mommy and daddy love each other so much. I think that comforts them,” explains the former lawyer while promoting season 12 of RHONJ, which premieres on Tuesday, February 1. “But it’s the little things that they see when we’re not directly directing it toward them. Like, when they see us kiss on the way out the door. They see us holding hands when we’re walking. Those little things, let them know that mommy and daddy truly love each other.”

The couple, who wed in 2006, share two sets of twins — 13-year-olds Jonas and Adin and 11-year-olds Alexis and Hudson.

That being said, season 11 showed some rockiness for the couple. Costar Teresa Giudice alleged that Evan was having an affair.

Given the situation that unfolded on-screen, Jackie decided she would not allow her kids to watch the season. However, the reality TV mom acknowledges they had to be “proactive” before their kids found out something about the show at school from their classmates.

“We had to explain to them what they might hear, what happened on the show, and we had to assure them that none of it was true,” says Jackie. “I didn’t want them thinking anything about their father. I didn’t want anyone taking these rumors and running with it as a way of teasing the kids. I also didn’t want them to worry.”

As far as where she stands with Teresa, 49, today after their drama, Jackie divulges she’s “happy” for her costar following her engagement to boyfriend Luis “Louie” Ruelas.

“If he treats her well and truly his past is in the past, then I can only hope that they remain as in love as they are right now,” the Bravolebrity says about the future Mr. and Mrs., who got engaged in Greece in October 2021.

Jackie adds, “If by some chance they don’t, I’m sure the cast would be there for her regardless of what went down this season, definitely. … Of course, I’m happy for her. I don’t get any joy out of anyone else’s unhappiness.”