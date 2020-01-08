She’s looking out for folks who have the same struggles. Real Housewives of New Jersey star Jackie Goldschneider took to her Instagram Stories to reflect on her eating disorder — and how it affected one of the best days of her life. The 43-year-old opened up about her disease while sharing photos from her wedding day on January 7.

“This was me on my wedding day. I lost [six] more pounds before I decided I needed help,” the blonde beauty captioned a photo of herself dancing with her husband, Evan. Though Jackie is by no means overweight currently, it’s clear that she was underweight on her big day.

In another photo with her hubby, she expressed how difficult even the smallest bits of happiness were for her on that day. “I was too scared to taste my cake. I ate almost nothing at my wedding,” she wrote. “I was so scared and embarrassed about how I acted around food and I was so hungry all the time,” she continued on a third photo of herself and Evan, 45, kissing over a slice of wedding cake.

Finally, she posted a non-wedding photo that was clearly difficult for her to share — and she attached a warning to it. “This picture of my arm terrifies me. If you don’t think this disease can kill you, think again,” she concluded her reflection. “Eating disorders can be deadly. If you are struggling with an eating disorder, please find help.”

Jackie recently opened up about how she manages her eating disorder in the present day on The Daily Dish … and she even revealed why she gets upset with people like her RHONJ costars for harping on her coping methods.

“I eat enough for my body, but I’m not a huge snacker, and just because you’re sitting in front of, you know, between meals, in front of a whole load of snacks and you’re picking,” she explained in early December. “If I’m not, it doesn’t mean that I have an eating disorder. And that’s why I’m always defensive, and that’s why I’m always — I always feel watched. And, you know, at some times, it’s really uncomfortable for me.”