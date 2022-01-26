Dating update! “Octomom” Nadya Suleman’s last public relationship was with boyfriend Frankie Grageda, but are they still together? See inside her relationship status below.

Back in 2012, Nadya was seen kissing Frankie, who is 13 years her junior, at the Los Angeles International Airport in a video captured by TMZ. She even supported the amateur bodybuilder, whom she reportedly met at church, during a competition.

When asked by the outlet at the time if the age gap between the pair was an issue, the California native simply responded, “No, I have the mind of an 18-year-old.”

The pair fizzled out after three months, and Nadya has remained very hush-hush about her dating life since.

Unimedia/Shutterstock

She was seen with a mystery man during a rare outing with her kids on January 21. According to photos obtained by Daily Mail, the Octomom: The Incredible Unseen Footage star was covered head to toe in baggy sweats, a bucket hat, full face covering, gloves and sunglasses while her unnamed companion dressed casually as he walked with three of her sons.

Nadya conceived all 14 of her children through in vitro fertilization (known as IVF), including her octopulets, whom she gave birth to in January 2009. She has not disclosed the identity of her children’s father.

However, she was previously married to a man named Marcos Gutierrez. The former husband and wife wed in 1996 but separated a few years later in 2000. They reportedly filed for divorce in 2006, which was finalized in January 2008, according to Bernardino Superior Court Records obtained by ABC News.

That being said, Nadya previously opened up about feeling unfulfilled in past relationships and not enjoying sex or physical intimacy.

“I only had one boyfriend my whole life, and I never loved him,” she told Steppin’ Out magazine in 2011, claiming she had been celibate for 13 years. “I only wanted babies.”

The busy mom added that she “never touched” her ex-husband during their relationship. “It was a different type of marriage,” she explained. “That’s all I want to say about it. I’m the kind of person who can be with a man for years and never touch him. My mind is not wired that way. I don’t need that kind of thing. People need sex, but I don’t … I have zero sexual interest.”