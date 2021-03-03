Who says exes can’t be friends? Irina Shayk gushed over her ex-boyfriend Bradley Cooper during a rare interview.

“I never understood the term coparenting. When I’m with my daughter, I’m 100 percent a mother, and when she’s with her dad, he’s 100 percent her dad,” Elle‘s March digital cover star revealed to the magazine. “Coparenting is parenting.”

While the Victoria’s Secret model, 35, was quick to say that the A Star Is Born actor, 46, is “the most amazing dad” to their daughter Lea De Seine, she chose to stay mum about other aspects of their relationship.

“My past relationship, it’s something that belongs to me, and it’s private,” she explained to the outlet. “It’s just a piece of my inner self that I don’t want to give away.”

Broadimage/Shutterstock

The former couple — who were together for four years before calling it quits in 2019 — genuinely appear to be good friends. While the parents attended the same BAFTAs afterparty in February 2020, they were cordial but not romantic, an onlooker exclusively told In Touch.

“Bradley and Irina have put their differences aside and were friendly exes at the BAFTA Vogue and Tiffany’s afterparty,” the source explained of their encounter. “It was held at Annabel’s private members club which is a huge venue, so they could’ve easily avoided each other if they wanted to but they didn’t.”

“They spoke briefly — probably around five minutes. You can tell they still care deeply for each other. I couldn’t hear what they were saying, but they were both smiling,” the onlooker elaborated. “Bradley affectionately touched her arm.”

In Touch confirmed the exes went their separate ways in June 2019, though their uncoupling wasn’t exactly surprising. Prior to their split, a source exclusively told In Touch their breakup was inevitable.

“Bradley and Irina have been on the verge of splitting for months but have tried to make it work for the sake of their daughter,” a separate insider revealed. They added that they “never had a strong foundation” and had “very little in common” apart from a “physical attraction.”

Despite going their separate ways, the former flames will forever be bonded by their child. “Their daughter, Lea, is the best thing that’s ever happened to Bradley, so he doesn’t have any regrets,” a third source divulged. “He’ll always care about Irina.”