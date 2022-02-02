Are Kailyn Lowry and Javi Marroquin back together? Teen Mom fans are questioning the pair’s relationship status after seeing their recent outings and TikTok videos showing them laughing as well as enjoying each other’s company.

“We aren’t friends anymore, but I have this in my drafts #ex #toxic #family #trending #trend #coparenting #work #kaillowry,” Kailyn, 29, captioned a new TikTok clip on Monday, January 31, in which she mouthed the lyrics to Yung Lean‘s “Ginseng Strip 2002” and leaned back into Javi, 29, who was seated on the couch.

“THEY’RE NOT FRIENDS ANYMORE BC THEY’RE TOGETHER NOW,” one fan speculated about the MTV star’s cryptic caption. “We the people need nose to nose for this one,” a different social media user wrote to which Kailyn replied with a laughing emoji, adding, “Thought about it.”

One day prior, Kailyn shared another TikTok video featuring Javi as she began her moving process to relocate to her new house, joking he had “to work” for the GoPro stabilizer she was previously going to give away.

“Tell him to just go ahead and move his stuff in too,” a different fan quipped. “Lmaoooo I like my space,” she replied, seemingly shutting down romance rumors.

Kailyn and Javi’s latest content together ​come after the duo showed off their acting skills in a voiceover-style TikTok the week before.

“She’s a woman. There’s no way she could stab three grown men,” Javi mouthed. “That’s a bit sexist. A woman could easily kill a man with the right motivation,” she said during her portion of the clip, garnering more reconciliation hopes from viewers.

Tony DiMaio/startraksphoto.com

In December 2021, fans spotted the two on a secret kayaking trip in a clip captured by the Instagram account Teen Mom Shade Room. Eagle-eyed fans also took notice that Javi’s phone was connected to her car’s Bluetooth last summer amid the romance speculation. However, In Touch exclusively confirmed that Javi and Kailyn were “not back together,” the 16 and Pregnant alum’s rep said in a statement in August 2021.

“With how involved they both are in their son Lincoln’s football activities, Javi has carpooled with the boys and his phone has been connected for that reason,” her rep said. “Simply innocent coparenting!”

The reality stars were married from 2012 to 2017, and they share one child together, 8-year-old son Lincoln. Javi also has another son, Eli, 3, with ex Lauren Comeau while she shares son Isaac, 12, with ex Jo Rivera as well as sons Lux, 4, and Creed, 18 months, with ex Chris Lopez.