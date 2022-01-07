Setting the record straight. Former Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry addressed rumors she cheated on her ex-husband, Javi Marroquin, while they were still married.

“Do you regret cheating on Javi and not working on the marriage?” a follower asked the mom of four, 29, during a Q&A via her Instagram Live on Thursday, January 6.

“Nobody cheated. Thank yew [sic],” Kail replied, alongside a photo of herself looking bored and unimpressed. A few questions later, a follow-up was posed to the MTV alum, reading, “Why you lying saying you ain’t cheat on [Javi,] you know damn well you did.”

Kailyn Lowry/Instagram

“You guys act like you know my life better than [I do,]” she said in a video response. “Here’s the thing. If I cheated, so did he. If you go watch Marriage Bootcamp, it shows a little bit of a different side of what was filmed on Teen Mom.”

“Y’all really don’t let this s–t go,” she captioned the video.

Kailyn and Javi, 29, were married from 2012 to 2017 and share one child together, Lincoln, 7. The “Coffee Convos” podcast host also shares Isaac, 11, with ex Jo Rivera, and Lux, 4, and Creed, 16 months, with ex Chris Lopez. Javi shares son Eli, 3, with his former flame Lauren Comeau, whom he was involved with after Kailyn.

In 2017, the former couple, who have since moved on to become dedicated coparents, appeared on season 9 of Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars. Kail and Javi were not together during their appearance, but Javi was hopeful they could reconcile their relationship. However, the former 16 and Pregnant star had “no intentions of getting back together” and saw the experience as a chance to get along better for Lincoln.

Kailyn denied she cheated on Javi while they were still together. During the filming of Marriage Boot Camp, a lie detector test revealed that Javi had cheated on Kail with more than one woman. It should be noted that the validity of polygraph testing has long been questioned.

The “Baby Mamas, No Drama” podcast host admits she began seeing ex Chris Lopez after she had filed for divorce. Javi also moved on with fellow Teen Mom personality Briana DeJesus. Kailyn has since split from Chris. Javi and Briana also broke up; he moved on with Lauren, but the pair ended their on-again, off-again relationship in 2021.