Solid coparenting! Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry may have shot down rumors that she reunited with ex-husband Javi Marroquin — but that hasn’t stopped fans from wishing they would get back together.

On Sunday, the 16 and Pregnant alum, 29, shared a video of herself and her four children — Isaac shared with ex Jo Rivera; Lincoln shared with ex Javi; and Lux and Romello Creed shared with ex Chris Lopez — walking around her dream home in Dover, Delaware, which is still under construction.

As Isaac, 11, and Lincoln, 7, played rock-paper-scissors to win claims over a particular room, the father of two, 28, walked in and fist-bumped his ex. Once Lincoln successfully beat Isaac, using paper against rock, he ran over to hug his dad, who kissed his forehead. Javi also shares a son Eli with Lauren Comeau.

“When coparenting is solid but rock/paper/scissors is not,” Kailyn captioned the video, adding a laughing emoji.

Javi and Kail married in 2012 but ultimately divorced in 2017. Since then, the former couple have worked hard to become good coparents. On July 19, 2021, the pair even announced that they are “business partners” in a joint effort to organize kids’ sports camps across the U.S. with Lincoln’s trainer, Steve Gonzalez.

In response to her Instagram post showing the exes getting along, fans couldn’t help but comment how they admire the “progression” of their friendship as parents.

“I love seeing how much the both of you have progressed and are now able to coparent,” an Instagram user commented on the video.

“There’s nothing more beautiful when the children see their parents getting along,” another Teen Mom 2 fan shared.

A third user echoed those sentiments, writing, “Amazing what an example [you’re] setting to those beautiful boys.”

But other supporters still think they see sparks between the “Coffee Convos” podcast host and her ex.

“I think you guys could be a powerful couple,” a commenter shared, while another added, “We want yall to get back together … thanks in advance lol”

“Uugghhh. You [guys]. I can’t help but want you [guys back] together! Y’all could be a power couple but it seems like growth/maturity needed to happen first,” a fan of Kail and Javi shared. “[Please] don’t rule it out!”

Unfortunately for fans wishing for a reconciliation, the mom of four is only engaging in “innocent coparenting” with Javi, her rep previously told In Touch exclusively, and remains focused on the completion of her dream home.