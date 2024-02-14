From No Intimacy to Unprotected Sex: Playboy Bunnies’ Shocking Confessions After Hugh Hefner’s Death
Hugh Hefner, who founded the Playboy empire in 1952, was often thought of as an easygoing magazine mogul surrounded by beautiful women. He called the Playboy Mansion home and it emanated luxury, from the well-known Grotto to the scantily clad women wearing the infamous bunny ears serving Hef drinks on silver platters. However, after Hugh passed away in 2017, many of the former Playboy Bunnies who were close with the publisher revealed several shocking sex confessions.
Have a tip? Send it to us! Email In Touch at contact@intouchweekly.com.
1 of 6
2 of 6
3 of 6
4 of 6
5 of 6
6 of 6