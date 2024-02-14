Holly Madison

Holly Madison spilled several bombshells in her ​2015 book Down the Rabbit Hole: Curious Adventures and Cautionary Tales of a Former Playboy Bunny.

Holly, who eventually became Hugh’s ​No. 1 girlfriend, said that sex life with the CEO wasn’t what most would expect. She claimed that Hugh would smoke weed and masturbate while he forced several women to dress in identical lingerie in front of him and watch porn. She also gave a few details regarding her intimate moments with Hugh.

“There was zero intimacy involved. No kissing, nothing,” Holly revealed in the book. “It was so brief that I can’t even recall what it felt like beyond having a heavy body on top of mine.”

Holly also exclusively revealed to In Touch in January 2024 that Hugh required the women in the house to abide by certain rules.

“You were always expected to look a certain way, maintain your hair color, behave a certain way,” she explained. “It just kind of overall gave me the feeling of walking on eggshells at all times. I wore red lipstick and found out the hard way that Hef didn’t like it.”