Cry me a river? Justin Timberlake is “shell-shocked,” a source tells In Touch, over Britney Spears’ explosive new memoir, The Woman in Me, in which she reveals that at age 19, while dating Justin, she got pregnant with their child, and he convinced her to get an abortion. “The book does not paint Justin in a good light,” says the source, “and he’s well aware of it. Because of the backlash, he’s been canceling club appearances, which were intended to promote his upcoming album” — his first since 2018’s Man of the Woods.

The singer, 42, also got out of Dodge: In late October, he escaped to Cabo San Lucas with wife Jessica Biel, 41, and their sons, Silas, 8, and Phineas, 2. “The break did them good. Britney’s book is from her perspective, so of course he’s going to look like the bad guy. But he’s confident this dark cloud will pass in time.” While Justin hasn’t publicly responded to any of the claims Britney, 41, makes in the tell-all, he did turn off his Instagram comments. “The last thing he wants,” adds the insider, “is to be bombarded with people attacking him for what’s in Britney’s book.”