Shutting down rumors? Jessica Biel supported her husband, Justin Timberlake, by showing off her groovy dance moves to his new song “Selfish” amid reports that the couple is facing marriage troubles.

The ‘NSync alum, 42, dropped his new love song on January 26, and the former 7th Heaven actress, 41, made an at-home music video to the tune the next day. “ON REPEAT @justintimberlake,” she captioned the ​January 27 TikTok video.

In the clip, Jessica lip-synched the single as she performed daily duties around the house like brushing her teeth, stretching in the bathroom and singing in her closet.

“POV: Trying to get anything done the past 24 hours,” the text read over the video.

The ​united front comes weeks after an insider exclusively told Life & Style that there are “rumors swirling” that Jessica and Justin, who share kids Silas and Phineas, are “headed for a split.”

“Though they do love each other, all of the couples therapy they’ve undergone simply isn’t fixing some of their underlying issues,” the insider revealed in an article published on January 12. “Nobody wants a divorce. Justin and Jessica have two great kids, and they’d love to make it work — it just may be too late.”

Jessica Biel/ TikTok

Fans who caught wind of the Grammy artist and Candy actress’ relationship struggles flooded Jessica’s TikTok comment section and had differing views on the social media post. While some people were convinced that the Minnesota native’s video was “damage control,” others praised Jessica for her kindness as “the most beautiful thing a wife could do.”

“You’re a forgiving person,” one fan wrote as a second person gushed, “I feel the same Jessica … I can’t stop listening to this song and it’s 2 in the morning and i have to go to work in 3 hours… Help!”

Justin and Jessica experienced a rocky relationship before they tied the knot in 2012. Over the years, the “SexyBack” singer has been in hot water with fans and his missus after he was hit with multiple infidelity rumors. The Trolls star was accused of cheating on Jessica with Olivia Munn in 2010, which later led Justin and Jessica to briefly split before they wed. Nine years later, photos and videos circulated of the former boybander getting cozy with Palmer costar Alisha Wainwright during an alcohol-infused night on the town in New Orleans.

Unlike the last cheating scandal, the Tennessee native publicly apologized to his wife for holding hands with the actress, but a source exclusively told In Touch that “it took Justin and Jessica a long time to get back on track and for her to trust him again, even with Justin’s groveling public apology.”

“Jessica has buried her head in the sand for so long when it comes to Justin’s sketchy past,” the insider told In Touch in November 2023. “She refused to believe he’d cheated on her with Olivia, but that thing with Alisha was a tough pill to swallow because there were the pictures. If she hadn’t seen it with her own eyes, maybe she wouldn’t have believed it, but it was staring her in the face.”

One month prior, Justin’s ex-girlfriend Britney Spears dropped a major bombshell about him in her memoir, The Woman In Me. The “Circus” singer, 42, claimed that Justin forced her to get an abortion when she got pregnant during their three-year relationship while he was being unfaithful with other women.

“It’s a nightmare that just won’t go away,” the insider told In Touch of the revelation. “It’s been very hard on their marriage.”