Mr. T (Laurence Tureaud) is back in another commercial for Skechers! The A-Team star appeared in the brand’s ad during the third quarter of the 2024 Super Bowl on Sunday, February, 11.

The commercial began with a cameo from Tony Romo, a longtime ambassador for Skechers. “Did you know there’s no T in Skechers?” he asked. “Never has been.”

Mr. T, 71, begged to differ, as he broke through a wall to set the former quarterback, 43, straight. “What you talking about, Romo?” he said. “T is always in Skechers.” The commercial then showed the actor putting on various pairs of Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins while saying, “T in these Skechers Slip-ins.”

He also broke out his signature catchphrase in the next part of the campaign. “I pity the fool who has to touch his shoes to put ‘em on,” he added, promoting the brand’s hands-free sneakers. “I pity the fool who bends down to put on their shoes. I pity the fool who isn’t in Skechers Slip-ins.” The footage showed Mr. T in different pairs of the slip-on shoes in all different kinds of environments.

The commercial ended with T and Tony together again. “See, Romo?” the actor asked, while pointing to his feet. “T is always in Skechers!” Tony responded, “I’m just saying, people often misspell Skechers and put a T in it.”

“Quit saying and start slipping, fool!” Mr. T concluded.

Of his partnership with the shoe company, the Chicago native added, “With this Hands Free Slip-ins technology, they make it so easy to put the ‘t’ in Skechers. Just slip in and now ‘t’ is in the Big Game with Skechers too! I pity the fool who’s bending down and dealing with laces nonsense!”

The former wrestler first partnered with Skechers in 2023. “The letter ‘t’ has never been part of our name but sometimes computers and voice-to-text apps autocorrect it the wrong way,” Skechers president Michael Greenberg said at the time. “Not that we are considering changing the spelling of our name, but it would have been foolish to say no to Mr. T – the only ‘t’ that belongs in Skechers.”

Skechers has been known to feature famous faces in its Super Bowl spots, beginning with Joe Montana in 2010. The brand’s 2023 Super Bowl ad included appearances from Snoop Dogg, Martha Stewart and Howie Long, as well as Tony. Mark Cuban and Willie Nelson have also appeared in Skechers ads.