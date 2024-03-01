Ranking TV Hosts on Friendliness, From Colbert to Fallon

They’re super friendly on screen, but not all TV personalities measure up in real life.
Seth Myers
Dubbed “the love child of Glinda the Good Witch and some super benevolent supergenius golden retriever” in a gushing 2020 Twitter thread.
Stephen Colbert
Fans call him “genuinely nice,” “humble” and “polite.”
Drew Carey
Paid for 80 to 100 lunches a day for writers during the WGA strike (spending an estimated $600,000).
Kelly Clarkson
She’s “fantastic,” claim employees, but other bosses on her show allegedly weren’t.
Kelly Ripa
Staffers reportedly nicknamed her Queen Kelly because she “rules with an iron fist.”
Jimmy Fallon
Staffers complained of a toxic workplace and his “erratic” and “passive-aggressive” behavior.
Whoopi Goldberg
Rosie O’Donnell calls her “as mean as anyone has ever been on television to me,” and Jenny McCarthy said Whoopi made work at The View “miserable.”
Ken Jennings
Since becoming host of Jeopardy! “he drives everyone crazy,” says a source, adding that he fusses about wardrobe and makeup and “gets mad when people don’t laugh at his jokes. He carries a grudge.”