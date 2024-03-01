Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Ranking TV Hosts on Friendliness, From Colbert to Fallon

Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM; Mike Coppola/Getty Images; Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Host With the Most? Ranking TV Personalities on Their Level of Friendliness, From Colbert to Fallon

Entertainment
Mar 1, 2024 12:24 pm·
By Jennifer Lenhart
Picture

They’re super friendly on screen, but not all TV personalities measure up in real life.

Sleeveless Midi Dress

Deal of the Day

Get Ready for Spring With This Stunning Sleeveless Dress — On Sale Now View Deal

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email In Touch at contact@intouchweekly.com.

Picture