Hayden Panettiere has come a long way since getting her first big break on One Life to Live back in 1994 – including welcoming a daughter with heavyweight boxing champion Wladimir Klitschko.

“Oh my gosh, that child came out of me,” the Remember the Titans star said of daughter Kaya during an interview with People in July 2022. “But she is smarter than me. And she’s going to be taller than me!”

“She has a beautiful life,” she said of her daughter who lives in Ukraine with her father. “I was just with her. She’s just an amazing child. She’s smart and she’s funny and for whatever reason, she still loves me.”

Hayden began dating the then-world heavyweight champion in 2009, after meeting at a book launch for their mutual friend Diana Jenkins.

“I said, ‘You’re huge.’ He said, ‘You’re tiny,’” the Heroes actress recalled of meeting her 6-foot-6 ex during a 2013 appearance on the Ellen DeGeneres Show. “That’s God telling us we’re too far on either side of the spectrum. He needs to make normal people … He’s got bowlegs, I’ve got knock knees, so they’re going to have straight legs, [and will] be normal height.”

Their long-distance romance came to an end in May 2011 but picked up again two years later. The rekindled pair announced their engagement in October 2013. Though she never made it down the aisle, Hayden gave birth to their only child in December 2014.

The Nashville star and the Kazakhstan native called it quits for good in 2018, and she began dating Brian Hickerson in August of that year. Hayden and Brian had an unhealthy on-again, off-again relationship for nearly four years.

“It was a very dark and complicated time in my life,” she told People. “But a lot of women go through what I went through, and I want people to know it’s OK to ask for help.”

Scroll down for Hayden Panettiere’s complete dating history!

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, please call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 for confidential support.